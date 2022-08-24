ELK RAPIDS — Changes abound for Elk Rapids.
Good ones, this time.
The Elks scrambled last year with a coaching change just before the season and low numbers. Both of those problems look to be in the past as the Elks added a junior varsity team back into the mix this season.
“We’re a lot farther than we were last year,” Elks’ senior running back and linebacker Declan Shockley said. “At this point last year, we had Coach (Nate) Butte as head coach for maybe two or three weeks, so to have him in place all summer, we’re a lot further than we were last year.”
Shockley said the team is way ahead of last season’s preparation, as they blended playbooks of the former coaching staff and Butte last year because of the last-minute coaching change. Both were spread offenses, but not the exact same.
Elk Rapids closed out a 2-7 season with a 49-28 win over Kalkaska.
“We ended the season strong with a good win,” Butte said. “We’re looking to carry that over this year and just keep competing and get better each week.”
The Elks face Tawas for the first time ever this season, after Tawas and Glen Lake swapped divisions in the Northern Michigan Football Conference. The Elks start the season Thursday at Harbor Springs, the first of four road games in their first five contests, hosting Legacy Division champion East Jordan before heading to Tawas.
“This year will be close, at least as close as it was last year,” Butte said. “All the teams are in the same boat as far as numbers, but most teams have the experience they had last year coming back.”
With the JV team starting back up, the Elks have only 16 on varsity, but plenty of experience among those. Elk Rapids fields 14 on junior varsity, and Butte said they plan to take full advantage of the fifth quarter rule that allows JV players to play
The Elks return plenty of players who saw significant game action last year, with 10 players back who started at least on one side of the ball.
Junior Chase DeArment and senior John Vanderheide are sharing reps at quarterback in a competition that wasn’t decided in last week’s scrimmage at Frankfort.
Shockley, an all-conference linebacker last year, leads the defense and returns at running back, where he scored eight touchdowns last season. Mason Barnhart returns as a slot receiver after an all-conference season. Vanderheide was an honorable mention all-conference receiver last year, but he could replace Max Irelan at quarterback this season.
“We have a lot of good seniors coming up this year, all people who have been in the program for a long time,” Shockley said. “It’s exciting for me as a senior to finish up my time in Elk Rapids with a really good season.”
Ryan McGuire had to play inside on the line last year, moving to tight end for the last three games, where he made an impact. Butte said he’s expecting big things from McGuire as a full-time end.
The Elks scrimmaged last week against Frankfort, a team they play in the regular season. Teams don’t commonly scrimmage teams they face later on, but the two don’t meet until the final week of the season.
“Both of our teams are going to change so much from now to then, so it probably won’t even really be the same teams by week nine,” Shockley said. “But it’s still unique to get a look at someone you’re really going to go against later.”
