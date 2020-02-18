ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids stopped a late comeback from Boyne City and held on over the final minute of the game for a 61-54 win Tuesday night.
“We stuck to our game plan, try to keep them out of the paint,” Elk Rapids coach Kevin Ball said. “At times they got into the paint and still were able to score but we were really trying to force them to shoot the three.”
The Elks only lost the lead once in the first quarter and never trailed again.
Boyne City junior Aiden Brehm scored a basket then hit an and-1 layup to take a 9-6 lead, then Elk Rapids’ Gordie LaFontaine scored the go-ahead basket moments later. The Elks offense then started to click as Marlin Starkey, Spencer Ball and Preston Ball started to separate the Elks’ lead to seven.
Jakob Steinhoff and Pete Calcaterra for the Ramblers continued to keep things close. Both scored to close the first quarter, then Steinhoff opened the second with a basket to make it a one possession game.
Minutes later the Elks started a stretch of 14 unanswered points featuring back-to-back 3-pointers from Preston Ball. Their lead grew to as much as 19 by the end of the second quarter and the Elks entered halftime up 41-27 following the 25-point quarter.
“I thought Elk Rapids was quicker to the ball and I thought they played fast,” Boyne City coach Nick Redman said. “I thought they plain and simply wanted it more than we did.”
Boyne City came out of the half on a 9-2 run but the Elks half-court press made sure there wasn’t any more than that. Starkey and Joshua Lavely each blocked layups off fast breaks, then Lavely stopped the run with a basket two possessions later.
Elk Rapids led by nine to start the fourth quarter, but the Ramblers just wouldn’t give up.
Calcaterra and Max Vondra came out of the break with a 7-1 run to make it a 3-point game for the second time. Vondra got two chances at the free throw line with 6:00 on the clock, missing them both.
The Ramblers hovered between a two and three point deficit as the quarter progressed but the shots just didn’t fall. Vondra’s layup down two with two minutes to go rolled off the rim and Calcaterra’s wide open 3-pointer to take a lead was a little off target.
Preston Ball scored on the next possession and the Ramblers didn’t manage a shot the rest of the night.
“I thought we responded well in the third quarter and gave a great effort to get back in the game,” Redman said. “We gave up some offensive rebounds and some layups late that Elk Rapids took advantage of and that was really the difference of winning and losing.”
Four players finished in double figures for the Elks (9-6, 8-3 Lake Michigan Conference). Marlin Starkey led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Mason Travis added 12 points with four assists. Preston Ball and Lavely added 11 each. As a team the Elks had 16 assists on 25 field goals.
“At the beginning of the year we were having three to four every night and then we’ve gotten into a little bit of a lull lately,” Kevin Ball said. “If you can get out and run and get layups, it’s going to help us get back in there. It kind of opens up the outside a little bit.”
Boyne City (11-5, 6-5 LMC) was led by Calcaterra with a game-high 16 points. Brehm scored 14 and Vondra had 13.
Elk Rapids travels to Kalkaska and Boyne City travels to Grayling on Friday.
