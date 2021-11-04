CEDAR SPRINGS — Elk Rapids hopes to have the same shot next year that Grand Rapids South Christian gets Saturday.
South Christian held on Wednesday to topple the Elks 2-1 in a Division 3 boys soccer state semifinal at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs, giving the Sailors a third straight shot at Grosse Ile in the state finals. The Sailors didn’t come out on the right side of the first two in a pair of one-goal contests.
Similarly, Elk Rapids wants another shot at South Christian next year after back-to-back one-goal semifinal losses.
“Cream rises to the top,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “The fact that we’re here again, they’re here again, I think that shows something about both programs. Hopefully, we meet them again next year ... and the throw won’t be there.”
The throw Plum refers to is that of South Christian senior midfielder Levi DeRuiter, whose long throw-ins have been a staple of the Sailor offense all postseason. DeRuiter helped set up one of his team’s goals with a throw-in as No. 5-ranked and undefeated South Christian (21-0-3) fended off No. 4 Elk Rapids (19-5-3).
No. 2-ranked Grosse Ile (19-1-1) defeated unranked Flint Powers (13-10-2) 2-0 in the other D-3 semifinal to set up a third straight state title match between the Sailors and Red Devils. Grosse Ile won 1-0 last year and 2-1 in a shootout in 2019.
Joel VandeKopple, who led Lansing Christian to the 2013 Division 4 state championship, replaced Jason Boersma as head coach after last season at South Christian.
“Elk played great tonight, played really tough and resilient,” VandeKopple said. “I know they lost a lot of guys from last year, so to get back here and put in a performance like that, it was really impressive.”
“We lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, too,” he continued. “But we have a lot of guys that have felt some pain in the last couple years in the finals, and they’re going to get a chance to redeem that Saturday.”
With temperatures at 38 degrees for kickoff and near freezing by the time the game ended, Elk Rapids controlled possession early, but that momentum flipped about 10 minutes in. The Sailors’ Logyn Huttenga scored out of a scrum in front following their fifth corner kick in the 12th minute. Both Sailor goals came off corner plays.
“Coming into the year, it was funny because the guys that they lost from last year’s team are all attackers and they’re all playing in college,” VandeKopple said of his team. “I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to score a lot of goals this year.’ And we found ways to manufacture goals. We got a little unlucky on a few of them, too. We hit a crossbar there and their goalie made some good saves in there, but to get the early lead and to stay on the front foot, I thought that was key for us tonight.”
Jordan Gabrielse scored on a rebound in the continuation of a corner kick with 31:16 remaining. DeRuiter’s long throws set up numerous corners as the Sailors pressured the Elk defense.
“That throw going into the box, we knew it would probably take a good three or four throws before we got the hang of how we’re going to be able to defend it best and getting to take a look at it,” Plum said. “You can try to mimic that as much as you want in practice, but they scored a lot of goals off that throw and a lot of goals in this postseason. They got another one tonight.”
Elk Rapids junior defender Charlie Parrish scored on a penalty kick with 9:50 remaining after Spencer Ball was taken down in the box.
Elks goalie Jack Spencer made 15 saves, while South Christian’s Luke VanTol only had to make two. One of those came with a diving effort to rob Mason Travis on a set-piece header 14 minutes after the Sailors’ first goal.
Spencer took to the air to pick off South Christian set pieces off corners all evening.
“There’s a lot of people who would have thought after losing 13 guys that we wouldn’t be here,” Plum said. “I’ve got three or four boys over there who’ve been around with me for four years. I’ll remember those memories and Jack going in there and just being a warrior and plucking things out of the air. The way they competed this year and put the building blocks together, that’s something that they’ll never take away from us.”
The Elks won the program’s fourth straight district title, claimed consecutive regionals and earned back-to-back semifinal appearances. Elk Rapids can return eight starters next season — losing Travis, Spencer and defender Emery Rubert to graduation — as well as depth players in Calvin Kurtz, Scott Russell and Garrett Decker.
“That’s the proudest thing is that we’re going to come back just as strong next year as well,” Plum said. “And you can see it. It’s the pride that the players take in it as well of how we’re coming back year after year, and they care what we put out there — and it shows up in practice.”