GRAYLING — Lauren Bingham scored five goals and assisted on another in Elk Rapids’ 10-0 varsity girls soccer win at Grayling.
Mary Gregorski added two goals in the win, which came via mercy at halftime Monday.
Kendall Standfest pitched in a goal and two assists. Pipre Meteer had a goal and an assist. Emily Eickholt notched a goal, and Morgan Standfest assisted a goal.
Jorja Jenema recorded the shutout in net.
The Elks (4-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan Conference) host Cadillac on Tuesday, while the Vikings (1-4, 0-4 LMC) travel Tuesday to Kingsley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.