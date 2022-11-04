MANISTEE — With the match not quite in hand, Ryleigh Yocom went to the foot.
Elk Rapids’ lone senior made a foot save, lunging and getting her shoe under a Benzie Central spike to extend a point that would end in a Morgan Bergquist kill. From that point on, the Elks went on a 10-2 run to pull out a 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 victory in Thursday’s Division 3 district volleyball championship match at Manistee.
“I’ve never seen that before,” said Bergquist, who led the Elks with 14 kills, eight digs and a block. “That was good. She does a lot of crazy things like that in practice.”
Elk Rapids junior Violet Sumerix said she’s seen Yocom pull off the athletic move several times in practice.
“She actually has done that a couple times before there,” said Sumerix, who put up 12 digs, three aces and five kills. “It’s a pretty good sight to see.”
Yocom’s play helped spring the Elks to their second consecutive district championship, one that comes three days after knocking off No. 10-ranked Traverse City St. Francis in straight sets.
Bergquist said this year’s team is so much different than last year’s. The junior is one of only three upperclassmen on the team, joined by Sumerix and Yocom.
“It feels good because I feel more a part of it — because I’m actually playing,” Bergquist said. “Last year, there were a lot of seniors on the team, so the underclassmen didn’t get a lot of playing time. So it’s nice because we’re a younger team. It’s nice to fill their shoes.”
The sophomore-heavy Elks played most of Thursday’s match without libero Mattea Ball, who left in the first set after hitting her head while diving out of bounds trying to make a save. Elk Rapids head coach Connie Gorno said she thinks Ball will be ready to play in next week’s regional.
The Elks (26-16-1) move on to play the winner of Johannesburg-Lewiston and Charlevoix, who face off Friday at 6 p.m. in Harbor Springs. Regionals are set for Tuesday at East Jordan. The other half of the regional consists of Calumet playing the winner of Bark River-Harris and Manistique in Ishpeming, with the regional final played Nov. 10 at Manistique.
Elk Rapids’ other top performers included Yocom (34 assists, eight digs, three kills, two aces), Haleigh Yocom (eight digs, one ace), Lexi Moore (10 digs, eight kills), Caroline Best (13 digs, one block, two aces, eight kills), Gaby Morton (five digs, three kills) and Chloe Taylor (two digs).
“It started last Sunday,” Gorno said. “The girls’ practices turned around. We’ve been on this roller coaster of a journey with a really young team and now things are peaking at the right time. Things are just starting to click and it’s really fun to watch.”
The Elks trailed only briefly early in the first and second sets, but Benzie Central didn’t go away easily. The Huskies tied up the first set at 20-20 before Sumerix reeled off three aces in a 5-0 run to close it out.
Benzie pulled within three at 22-19 on an Ava Bechler kill before Elk Rapids finished off the set, and the Huskies were within four in the third set after a Gloria Stepanovich kill — right before Ryleigh Yocom’s foot save helped rally the Elks to victory.
Elk Rapids topped Benzie 3-1 earlier this season in nonconference play.
“Compared to how my girls played even on Monday, they rose to the occasion today,” Benzie first-year head coach Corey Bechler said. “That’s a ridiculously good Elk Rapids team. I was really hoping the team we played six weeks ago at their place would show up, but no, they showed up to play as well.”
Elk Rapids swept St. Francis 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 and Benzie knocked off the hosts 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 to advance to the finals. The Gladiators swept the Elks in Lake Michigan Conference play, but Elk Rapids turned the tables in districts.
St. Francis, a team that starts four freshmen and no seniors, and Elk Rapids are sure to run into each other not only in LMC play but also in districts — where they’ve battled each other the last five years.
“Kathleen (Nance) has the same thing that I do know,” Gorno said. “She has freshmen, I have sophomores. Hers came straight from middle school and mine are coming straight from the JV team. It’s a whole different speed and game but her girls and my girls, the next 2-3 years are going to be lots of fun. We’re going to be duking it out for years to come.”
Sumerix said the team focused this week on taking districts and knew they had to go through the Gladiators to hoist that trophy Thursday.
“We played them at the beginning of the season and they swept us,” Sumerix said. “We didn’t show up that time. But this game we were ready and we had the energy and they didn’t.”
The Huskies — who finish the season 20-18 — were led by Ava Bechler (11 kills, seven digs, one block), Autumn Wallington (28 assists, five digs, one ace, one block), Grace Heiges (two blocks, three aces, six kills, one dig), Flora Zickert (five kills, one dig), Stepanovich (three kills, five blocks), Stella Hewitt (four blocks, two digs, three kills), Kylie Stoike (two aces, 12 digs) and Emma Brooks (one ace, four digs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.