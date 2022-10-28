CLARE — Let the ice baths begin.
After winning districts last Friday, the Elk Rapids boys soccer team has been jumping into colder and colder waters of Elk Lake in celebration. After beating Alma 1-0 in the regional championship at the Brookwood Athletic Complex on Thursday, the Elks will have to gain more vampire blood as they continue their tradition and advance to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season.
With two minutes remaining in the second half, the Elks did everything in their power to keep the ball away from the Panthers — and it worked. Multiple Elk players crowded the corner of the field to prevent the Panthers from touching the ball.
After wasting an entire minute off the clock, the Panthers sidelines — along with some players — were growing frustrated with the Elks’ tactics. One Panthers player continued to show frustration, which resulted in a yellow card with the clock still rolling.
“That was my first time doing that,” Elks’ forward Spencer Ball said. “I knew Noah Hilley was smart with that, and I watched it a couple of times, so I knew what to do.”
Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum didn’t know his players were going to do that, but he credited them for knowing how to execute that. He also added that when they faced Traverse City Christian last Friday, they did the same thing but with a different outcome.
Each game, the praise for goalkeepers Ani Lugin and Koa West grows. West started the game on Thursday and played lights out.
The Panthers, less than a minute after collecting the ball from the Elks, had a chance to tie it up as the waning minutes wound down, but the hands of West prevented them from doing that. West made a diving save that sent electricity to the Elks supporters and sidelines — knowing that they were on their way to winning regionals.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Koa and Ani,” Plum said. “That was a wakeup call for our team that, ‘Hey, you never know what game is going to be played and who we’re going to need.’”
Saving the last-minute shot on goal to win was just a highlight of what West was able to do on Thursday. In the first half, the Panthers sent a long ball to their forwards, leaving West and a single Elk to defend the play. After a few moves, West pounced on the ball quickly, once again eliciting a roar of cheers from the Elks’ supporters.
Alma’s goalkeeper made things challenging for the Elks as well. Throughout the first half, the Panthers held the Elks in check. Midfielder Jared Barcenas had a free kick 15 yards out that looked like a goal, but the Panthers’ keeper got a finger on it to push it away.
The Elks’ only goal happened after taking a corner kick with 27 minutes left. Multiple Panthers players lost sight of the ball after it was sent to the middle of the box, and the Elks capitalized on that for the score.
Ball said what made it challenging to get more goals was the effort and saves the Alma keeper was making. The Panthers played aggressively against the Elks, drawing several yellow cards from the officials.
“We just knew that keeping our composure would keep us in the game longer,” Ball said. “Once you get outside the composure and start doing extracurriculars, then you know at that point it’s just going to go downhill from there. So that’s what we tried to do and build off that.”
Throughout three games, the momentum for the Elks has continued to grow. Having a chance to rematch against Holland Christian, which won 3-2 in late August, is something that Plum knows is not an easy task. But it will be something the team is more than ready for.
“They are a good team. I mean, let’s not take that away from them,” Plum said. “They’ve gotten to that point where they are playing hard teams just like we have, and they are hungry because they’ve been knocked out of districts a few times.”
Plum said the 2022 Elks have proved their doubters wrong.
“I mean we’re happy, we are ecstatic with where we are because there’s a lot of people who didn’t necessarily think we would be here,” he said. “They thought maybe it was TC Christian or something like that, and I knew we always had a shot at this.”
The Elks and Holland Christian square off in Cedar Springs at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
