DAYTON, Ohio — Alec Trautman knew better than pranking his brother Friday.
So he did it Thursday instead.
The middle of the three Trautman brothers, Adam, saw his NFL Draft experience last a little longer than expected, but the Elk Rapids product finally landed with a storied franchise in the New Orleans Saints.
While watching the draft's first round Thursday, Alec would call Adam just to get his hopes up and make him check his phone, even though they were in the same room.
"If he would have done it (Friday), I probably would have hit him in the face," Adam Trautman joked Saturday from his apartment in Dayton, where he took in the draft with his parents and younger brother.
Adam Trautman was taken by the Saints with the next-to-last selection of the third round, near midnight, as he became the first Dayton Flyers player selected in the NFL Draft since 1977.
"It was definitely stressful and all that," Trautman said. "I was expecting to be the second (tight end) off (the board), and obviously that didn't happen, but I'm super excited and happy to be in a really, really good situation."
The New Orleans Saints selected Trautman with the 105th overall pick in the third round of Friday's NFL Draft, trading all four of their Saturday picks to move up.
Trautman said his phone literally stalled out because of all the messages and notifications after his selection.
Because of that, he didn't know how much the Saints traded away to get him. The price tag to obtain Minnesota's third-round pick ended up as New Orleans' selections in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. Trautman found out from New Orleans media in a virtual press conference not long after his selection.
"I knew they traded up for me," Trautman said, "but I didn't realize what they had to give up to get there and take me."
Trautman, who grew up until age 11 in Houston, said he's never been to New Orleans. Now he'll be on receiving end of passes from Drew Brees.
"It's a perfect situation," Trautman said. "You get to catch passes from not even one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game at this time, but one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game."
Saints head coach Sean Payton said Trautman should see an immediate role in the offense.
"We see him as a true Y," Payton said, referring to a more standard dual-duty tight end instead of one that's primarily a big wide receiver. "For a small college player, we think he's got real good inline strength. He's also someone that I think has very good hips, so his change of direction, you can see that in how he sets up his routes."
The Saints earlier traded up in the third round to select Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun at No. 74. That left New Orleans with four picks remaining in the fourth through seventh rounds. General manager Mickey Loomis and Payton rolled the dice and dealt them all for the pick to grab Trautman, a player Payton said he didn't think would be available that late.
"We have a clear vision for the two players we selected today," Payton said in a video press conference Friday night. "He was one of the better blocking tight ends, we felt, in this draft."
New Orleans took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round.
"That's three players we had in our top 40," Loomis said. "In a lot of ways, it couldn't have worked out any better."
Chicago took Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet at No. 43, the first off the board at the position. The New England Patriots, one of the team that expressed the most interest in Trautman's services, selected two tight ends in the third round, going with UCLA's Devin Asiasi at No. 91 and Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene at No. 101. In between, the Green Bay Packers, another team Trautman felt was a good landing spot, selected Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara at No. 94.
When Trautman slipped, Loomis and Payton decided to start inquiring about trading back into the third round.
"We're sitting there and seeing this player that kind of out there by himself on our board, so we started calling," Loomis said. "We had probably 10 or 12 teams that we called, and a couple that were close. Ultimately, it was Minnesota."
Loomis called Trautman before the selection — or even the trade — was announced.
Trautman noticed a Louisiana number calling him when the Minnesota Vikings were on the clock. The Baltimore Ravens owned the following selection. He thought maybe one of the coaches or general managers from those teams lived in Louisiana.
Loomis introduced himself and said they were about to trade up for him.
"It was so big of a relief just kind of ran through my body," Trautman said. "And excitement. Just because before the draft, my agent said the Saints were a huge possibility, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be an awesome place to play,' in that offense and how creative they are and the things they do that are similar to what I did in college."
Trautman was on a Zoom call with some friends when the Saints cell call came in. A large group of friends and teammates congregated across the street from his apartment during the draft.
"They could see me get on the call and just started screaming and yelling," Trautman said.
The 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end hauled in a Flyers record 70 catches as a senior, with his 916 yards second among tight ends in a single season.
The Saints came into the draft with two veteran tight ends on their roster, 33-year-old Jared Cook and 29-year-old Josh Hill. The two combined for more than 900 yards and 12 touchdown catches last year, nine of those scores by Cook. The team's other ends are former Detroit Lion Cole Wick and Ferris State alum Jason Vander Laan, giving the Saints three small-school tight ends on the roster.
New Orleans tends to acquire numerous small-school talents, with Trautman becoming the 15th non-FCS player on the team's roster.
