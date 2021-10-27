CLARE — A second consecutive regional championship could be in the cards for Elk Rapids.
The Elks (18-4-3) knocked off Howard City Tri-County 5-0 Tuesday in the nightcap of a varsity boys soccer regional semifinal doubleheader that saw Ogemaw Heights beat Big Rapids 1-0 in the first match. Elk Rapids and Ogemaw Heights (20-3) meet Saturday at noon with the regional crown up for grabs.
Nolan Carroll got Elk Rapids on the board halfway through the first 40 minutes of play and added another goal 10 minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the break. Jared Barcenas put the Elks up 3-0 10 minutes into the second half. Carroll notched his third goal of the game for a 4-0 lead, and Spencer Ball iced the regional semi victory with a late goal.
Ball had two assists to go along with his goal. Mason Travis and Emery Rubert also had helpers on the evening.
Jack Spencer made three saves and picked up his 16th shutout of the season.
“It’s a good night for us,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “Nolan’s game with his finishing touch, he was hard to stop and probably could have had a couple more goals with the way he was going. Mason Travis was dangerous the whole night. We were able to move Spencer Ball all over the place and shift and fill spots when needed.”
Plum called Carroll a “truck” and said his two first-half goals — which were “almost identical” — put the Elks in a “comfort zone” at halftime. Plum added that his team’s physicality and strong possession of the ball were enough to tire out Tri-County.
“We wore them down,” he said. “The lanes just started opening for us. They were looking for a goal and pushing guys up, and we found the passing lanes right on through.”
Most of the soccer regional tournaments wrap up Thursday, but Elk Rapids plays in one of the few championship matches Saturday. The Elks didn’t get back home from their Tuesday win until after midnight, and Plum said the extra couple of days to prepare will allow him and his staff to give the players some much-needed rest.
“We can take our time on Saturday and make sure we’re ready to go,” he said.
Elk Rapids defeated Ogemaw Heights in the regional semis last season, shutting them out 3-0 en route to a regional title and a run to the state semifinals. Plum is hopeful for a similar result but is expecting a tough match Saturday.
“That game is going to be a challenge, for sure,” Plum said. “We’ll make the best run at them that we can.”
The winner advances to Cedar Springs for the state semifinal on Nov. 3.