EAST JORDAN — The match didn’t start like Morgan Bergquist wanted, but it ended much better.
Bergquist battled early jitters in Tuesday’s Division 3 regional volleyball semifinal against Charlevoix at East Jordan, eventually sitting out the second through fourth games entirely.
She came back in when her teammates battled the Rayders to a near standstill for four games, and Bergquist put up a block for the Elks’ 14th point and kill to close out a 13-25, 25-18, 25-15, 17-25, 15-9 victory.
“I was very nervous at the beginning,” Bergquist said. “I was thinking about the game all day. My stomach hurt and I was hitting well when we were warming up, but I came in and I was so nervous.”
That wasn’t an issue in the fifth game when she had two kills, two digs and a pair of blocks.
“I knew that if I messed up it’d be really embarrassing,” Bergquist joked.
The Elks (26-16-1) move on to Thursday’s regional championship game in Manistique against Calumet, the same team that eliminated them from last year’s postseason.
“It’s a huge win for us,” said Elks sophomore libero Mattea Ball, who chipped in 31 serve receives, 24 digs and two aces to the win. “Last year we beat them in the same game, so they definitely really wanted this game. They are great competition. It really puts our team in perspective.”
Sophomore hitters Caroline Best and Lexi Moore led the Elks’ offense while Bergquist sat out. Best put up 11 kills, 19 serve receives, 17 digs and an ace, while Moore logged nine kills, four digs and five blocks.
The Elks’ other top contributors included Rhielynn Skrocki (12 serve receives, 14 digs, five kills), Ryleigh Yocom (30 assists, 24 digs, two aces), Gaby Morton (four kills, five digs, one block, one ace) and Violet Sumerix (six kills, 12 serve receive, 12 digs, one block, two aces).
Bergquist and the Elks outdueled one of her friends, Rayders outside hitter Abbey Wright, who had 12 kills and five digs of her own.
The Rayders, who had to win three matches over Mancelona, East Jordan and Johannesburg-Lewiston to claim a district title, came out on fire in the first set, leading 6-1 on a Wright block and a pair of Addison Boop aces, then cruising to a 17-6 advantage on a Boop kill. Wright locked up the set with a kill for a 25-13 win.
Charlevoix came out on fire early in the second, leading 9-5 before the Elks went on a 15-3 run highlighted by two Violet Sumerix aces and a pair of Caroline Best kills.
The Rayders trailed by just a point at 9-8 in the third before Elk Rapids reeled off a 9-1 spurt and rolled to a 24-15 win. Charlevoix closed out the fourth set with five straight points for a 25-17 decision that sent the match to five.
Charlevoix won the first set in the regular-season matchup between the two, which also went to five and ended in an Elks win.
Elk Rapids never trailed in the fifth set after a Morton ace gave it a 7-6 lead. The Elks closed out the fifth-set win win a Moore kill, Ball ace and Bergquists’s block and kill.
The Elks fell 18-25, 20-25, 22-25 to Calumet last season in the same round at St. Ignace, but have to travel even farther this season to Manistique. They also topped the Rayders in the same round but on Charlevoix’s floor last time around.
“That was one of the games that they just they just peaked and everything clicked and they had a great game against Charlevoix,” Elks head coach Connie Gorno said of last season’s regional. “Then we turned around and not so hot against Calumet.”
Calumet then lost in five to McBain for a shot at the Final Four.
The Elks are taking a school bus to this year’s regional final, and a win there would put them in Gaylord for the quarterfinals.
“We’re Elk Rapids; we don’t get we don’t get better than a school bus,” Bergquist joked. “Maybe when we win regionals, we’ll get a charter bus. That’s our new goal. We want to ride a charter bus.”
The Rayders won the first set during the regular season as well, in Charlevoix.
Charlevoix (34-13-7) graduates starting setter Claire Scholten, libero Anna Haf and reserve Ginevra Mordinelli, but returns most of its junior-heavy roster.
“I didn’t think it was going to be easy,” said Charlevoix 11th-year head coach Audra Randall, who has put together a staff where almost every coach from the freshman team on up is a Charlevoix grad. “That first game, I was measuring that up and saying this isn’t the way it’s going to be the rest of the match. We just came out with more energy in that first match and we couldn’t hold that energy level in that second set to really just stand up against it and show that we can be consistent through the whole match.”
The Rayders’ two starting seniors both had standout games. Claire Scholten put up 36 assists, nine kills and 19 digs, while libero Anna Haf paced the defense with 27 digs and 30 serve receptions.
“She is amazing,” Randall said of Haf. “She really is a leader in our huddles. She’s building people up, telling them what they should be accountable for and really has been that senior that you want. ... We hate seeing our seniors go, but I’m fortunate to have so many coming back.”
Other Rayder standouts included Boop (12 kills, four aces, six digs), Kylee Rice (nine kills, 30 serve reception, 18 digs, three blocks), Aeryn Larson (two kills, one block), Anna Kemp (eight digs), Ava Boss (two kills, four digs) and Karlee Eaton (two aces, six digs), all of whom are juniors.
