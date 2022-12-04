TRAVERSE CITY — Spencer Ball is a natural-born ironman who tore up the soccer field his senior year at Elk Rapids. But he’s been that way since he was young.
Ball has been selected as the 2022 Record-Eagle Boys Soccer Player of the Year, not only for his senior performance but for being the unsung hero the whole postseason. Ball played every game despite dealing with several injuries throughout the playoffs.
“This playoff run was the most he’d ever been beaten up,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “He was playing with a partially separated shoulder. He was playing with that severely sprained ankle that we were taping every game and re-taping it at halftime."
Plum said he had a serious conversation about pulling him.
“His career and being able to play other sports was more important to me than winning one game on the soccer field," Plum said, "but I think that shows the competitor he is.”
In the district finals against Traverse City Christian, the Elks' yearly domination in districts was minutes seconds away from being over. Down 1-0, Carson Peterson tied it 1-1, but with seconds remaining the Elks still needed another goal to win or else try win in overtime.
Their one-legged senior captain turned into ironman and saved their season. The ball came off the left side of the field and Ball drilled it into the back of the net, for the game-winner with seconds remaining.
“Here’s a kid who’s limping around the entire game, and you know in the back of your head that this kid can still make an impact even on one leg," Plum said.
When the Elks needed their ironman again — in Marvel-like fashion — he showed up at Clare High School in the pouring rain and delivered. Ball scored the game-winning shot in penalty shootouts after a lengthy back and forth against Freeland to help advance to regional finals.
After scoring another game-winner, the weight of emotions flowed through his body as he jumped into his parents' arms. He made a difference in the regional finals and state semifinals by tacking on goals as well.
Soccer is life for him; and throughout the season, he showed why.
Ball scored 68 goals while racking up 44 assists in his career. In his final season, he collected 22 goals and 18 assists. His mere presence on the field made other teams game plan for him, which helped his teammates become impactful as well.
Ball's motivation for soccer started with his late grandfather — who taught him the game when Ball was a 4-year-old. His uncle was at almost every game this season, keeping track of the stats.
As Ball got older, he watched his older brother Preston Ball tear it up during his four seasons.
Preston was awarded Record-Eagle Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a senior, and that got Spencer thinking about his personal goals.
“When he got it, I made it a goal of mine to get one at least,” Ball said with a laugh.
Plum coached Spencer and Preston for two seasons, but curiosity struck about how good they could be together before teaming up at Elk Rapids.
“This is one of those situations where you saw these two special athletes and you saw them when they were younger and they stood out then,” Plum said. “And you can’t wait until they get into high school and you get the chance to see what effect they have on the game.”
Plum had no clue the dominance the two would bring to his program until he saw it.
“They stepped on that field and continued to prove they were some of the best athletes in our area, and they get to compete on the state-wide stage and did it year after year after year,” he said.
Spencer’s first goal was against East Grand Rapids — with the assist from Preston.
Spencer is in a unique category of northern Michigan soccer players because he helped his Elks win four Lake Michigan Conference championships, four district championships, and three regional championships and played in three Division 3 state semifinals.
The Ball family has always been made of tough athletes. Spencer joyfully said that his toughness comes from his mom and his athleticism comes from his dad.
“My mom’s side are farmers, and my dad's side area athletes,” he said. “But it's a cool combination of both.”
His support system — current and past teammates — are people Spencer wanted to give credit to for allowing him to be the person he is on and off the field.
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year — Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Ball put together an incredible final season for the Elks as they once again put together a lengthy and milestone-filled postseason run. He collected 22 goals and 18 assists as Elk Rapids finished 18-8-2 and made a third straight state semifinals appearance. His mere presence on the field made other teams game plan for him, which helped his teammates become impactful as well.
Offensive Player of the Year — Ian Robertson, Traverse City West, Sr.
In 20 games played, Robertson splashed 21 goals and 20 assists to earn himself all-state honorable mention and first-team all-Big North Conference for the second time in his career. He also led the Titans to Division 1 regionals semifinals, and his leadership qualities and ability to be a coach on the field helped the Titans get an 18-2-1 overall and 9-0-1 in the Big North Conference.
Defensive Player of the Year — Dougie Rice, Traverse City West, Jr.
There is no way Traverse City West was getting anywhere close to the 13 shutouts without Dougie Rice controlling the backline. Goalkeepers Trae Collins and Drew Alexander blocked all the shots, but Rice made things happen on the defensive side. Rice earned all-district and second-team Big North honors.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Patrick Gallagher, TC Christian, Sr.
After his performance in the district finals against Elk Rapids, Gallagher locked up his candidacy for this award — despite the two last-minute goals. Throughout the season, Gallagher made 134 saves and turned away great shots. He earned all-district along with all-region and all-state honorable mention honors.
Aiden Orth, Traverse City West, Sr.
Orth was another key contributor to the domination of the Big North Conference this season, racking up 17 goals and 15 assists. He and Robertson made soccer look easy by just the level of effort they played every game. Because of that effort, he earned himself third-team all-state and first-team all-Big North Conference.
Trae Collins, Traverse City West, Sr.
It wouldn’t be a Dream Team if Collins wasn’t getting his flowers for his goalkeeping skills. He played 20 games, made 56 saves and contributed to 9.5 shutouts this season — 13 team total. For his efforts, he earned first-team all-Big North and all-district.
Hunter Folgmann, Traverse City Central, Sr.
There isn't a number of goals that can define Folgmann's impact on a team. When the Trojans needed a defender, he answered the call — just like he does on the ice. His ability to jump wasn't lost on TC Central coach Chris Hale. In his last ride as a Trojan, he played 80 minutes a game and was a powerhouse on the back line.
Quinn Noyes, Traverse City Central, Jr.
Noyes was incredibly durable and versatile for the Trojans in his junior campaign, playing forward and defender. Everything he did on and off the field showed why he was named captain — even by playing every position but goalkeeper. Noyes' leadership qualities were of immense value to the Trojans.
Henry Reineck, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
If you blink too fast you might’ve missed another Reineck goal. The speedy forward earned Dream Team honors in 2021; and in 2022, he showed the impact he has on the Sabres by leading them to the district finals. Reineck racked up 27 goals and nine assists, which helped him earn D3 second-team all-state and all-district.
Preston Jaworski Traverse City Christian, Sr.
The striking force of Jaworski wasn't lost on anyone that faced the Sabres. He racked up 15 goals, and eight assists — and he even had 6 saves this season. All that earned him Division 3 third-team all-state, all-district and all-region.
Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, Leland, Sr.
During his senior season, he helped Leland (19-4-1) go above and beyond. Throughout their run to the state semifinals, Nunez scored in every playoff game but one where he was sidelined with an injury. He capped off his senior season by scoring 21 goals and adding five assists, which helped him earn First-Team all-state.
Finn Mankowski, Suttons Bay, Jr.
Mankowski is no stranger to the Dream Team. He was awarded a spot on the 2021 Dream Team and continues to improve. Mankowski led the team in goals (16) and assists (18), while being responsible for five of Suttons Bay game-winning goals. He was also awarded D3 first-team all-state, first-team all-region. This summer, Mankowski was on the Midwest Olympic Development Program (ODP) team for the 2021-2022 season.
Jack Lucas, Cadillac, Sr.
While some are tallying goals and clipping up a highlight reel, Lucas is being a defender and making sure the entire backline for the Vikings is ready for anything that comes. The two-year starter played every game for the Vikings and only came off the field twice. Lucas was the backbone for the Vikings this season.
Sawyer Webster, Petoskey, Sr.
Webster was the first defender in school history to lead the team in scoring. Webster was a left wingback and collected 10 goals and 12 assists, which helped him earn Division 2 second-team all-state and first-team all-Big North Conference.
Ben Shuman, Petoskey, Sr.
Shuman ended his senior season as a 2022 Big North Conference top-five scorer with 10 goals and four assists. He also earned first-team all-Big North for helping Petoskey finish the season 16-8-1, 8-2 BNC.
Koa West, Elk Rapids, Jr.
Replacing Jack Spencer this season was going to be a challenge for the team, but Koa West worked his butt off to stamp himself as the Elks' starting goalkeeper. In the postseason alone, West made saves that were make-or-break for the Elks. He finished the season with an 83.2% save rate while allowing only 0.611 goals per game. He allowed just 7 goals in the playoffs.
Charlie Parrish, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Parrish battled through concussions since his junior season, but that didn’t stop him from playing the sport he loves. His big, strong and hard-to-beat mentality helped the Elks get to the D3 state semifinals. His presence on the field was unmatched.
Jared Barcenas, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Barcenas has done almost everything any high school athlete wants to do. Go to district finals and win four straight. Check. Win three regional championships. Check. Help put Elk Rapids on the map in the Division 3 state semifinals. Check. All those things sum up the impact he had on the Elks. He earned first-team all-state and all-conference with 11 goals and six assists. His defensive effort in the playoffs was nothing short of extraordinary.
Augustin Creamer, Leland, Jr.
The junior showed an amazing calm and composed demeanor on the back line that kept the Comets' defense stable under pressure. Scores 4 goals, 6 assists and earned Division 4 second-team all-state for helping Leland advance to the state semifinals.
Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr.
Lopez was a two-time captain and three-time all-conference goalkeeper. In 2022, he had 315 saves, one shutout and an 84.7% save rate. Lopez has always been a force for the Huskies. In just two seasons, he had more than 850 saves.
Steve Barron, Benzie Central, Sr.
Barron played four years on varsity as a dynamic midfielder, earning himself the rank of captain two straight years along with all-conference and all-district honors. He collected 11 goals with five longer than 40 yards. His longest goal this season was 65 yards against Leland.
SECOND TEAM
Luke Wiersema, Traverse City West, Sr. — Defender, 6 goals, 3 assists, all-state honorable mention, all-district, first-team all-Big North.
Jackson Cote, Traverse City West, Jr. — 11 goals, 9 assists, all-district, second-team all-Big North.
Aidan Peters, Traverse City Christian, Jr. — Captain, Defender, all-district, all-region and all-state honorable mention.
Julian Ahluwalia, Traverse City Christian, Jr. — Defender, 2 goals and 9 assists, all-district.
Koen Burkholder Traverse City Central, Sr. — Center back, captain, 11 goals, 2 assists.
Asher Paul Traverse City Central, So. — midfielder, captain, 9 goals, 7 assists.
Noah Hilley, Elk Rapids, So. — 2-year varsity, dynamic midfielder, third-team all-state, all-conference, 13 goals, 7 assists.
Alex King, Cadillac, Sr. — 3-year varsity, led the team in goals in two straight seasons. 8 goals and 2 assists.
Ethan Romey, Cadillac, So. — Goalkeeper, 124 saves in 19 games.
Jackson Jonker, Petoskey, Sr. — 14 shutouts. second-team D3 all-state, second-team all-Big North.
Aidan Norton, Petoskey, Sr. — Midfielder, 7 goals and 6 assists, first-team Big North, top 7 in scoring in the Big North.
Trey Roman, Leland, So. — Defender, D4 third-team all-state, 1 goal.
Wes Richardson, Suttons Bay, Sr. — Gritty center back that helped with seven shutouts. Help reduced shots on goal this season by 1/3.
Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera, Boyne City, Jr. — Division 3 second-team all-state.
Isaac Bowden, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr. — Defender, D4 second-team all-state.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ben Schramski, Traverse City West, Jr.; Alex Smith, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Cooper Moore, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Carter Denoyer, Elk Rapids, Fr.; Jayden Hresko, Elk Rapids, Fr.; Brady Collins, Charlevoix, Scott Bush, Charlevoix, Jr.; Barrett Bosscher, McBain NMC, Sr.; Blake DeZeeuw, McBain NMC, Sr.; Brian Mosqueda, Leland, Fr.; Colby Connor, Leland, Sr.; Ethan Romey, Cadillac, Fr.; Bernardo Rojas, Cadillac, Sr.; Mitch Harrington, Grayling, Jr.; Beltran De Vera, Buckley, Sr.; Garret Ensor, Buckley, Sr.; Cooper Swikoski, Kalkaska, Sr. Matt Spate, Boyne City, Sr.; Ben Schlaff, Manistee, Sr. Daniel Lint, Suttons Bay, Jr.
