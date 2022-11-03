CEDAR SPRINGS — What a roller coaster season it has been for Elk Rapids. But the ride ended Wednesday.
Nothing can take away from what the Elks did this season, despite losing 4-1 to Holland Christian in the Division 3 state semifinals at Cedar Springs High School.
Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said it best when he opined a lot of teams wish they had a chance to win state.
The Maroons dominated the Elks throughout the game. Two of their four goals came within five minutes into the first half, but the Elks kept fighting. But Holland Christian making it hard for them to push the ball upfield.
Holland Christian scored its third goal off a corner kick when some Elks lost sight of the ball, which got tapped in for a score.
Elk Rapids’ only goal was scored by senior Spencer Ball, coming off a corner kick with minutes remaining in the first half to make it a 3-1 game.
As the second half started, it was about the same results. The Maroons kept the ball near Elks goalkeeper Koa West for the majority of the second half and made him work to keep Holland Christian out of the net.
The Maroons put the fourth goal in the net with a few minutes remaining in the second half, but West saved about as many shots as he could and didn’t give up.
“In the second half, we showed that we could compete,” Plum said. “It’s things like that, and I’m proud of these guys.”
Elk Rapids has been to the state semifinals numerous times. They’ve made deep runs over the past four years, but have fallen short each time. Losing is never fun, especially in high school sports. Because for some, a loss means the last time the seniors step on a high school soccer field as a player.
Plum was emotional after the game about losing the seniors on the team — Ball, Jared Barcenas, goalkeeper Ani Lugin, Charlie Parrish, Fisher Bogard and Sean Burch.
All of the seniors left Plum with great memories from an incredible time together, bonding over a sport they love.
“I’ve got great ones from stuff we did outside of practice to conversations we’ve had personally with each other,” Plum said. “The hard times and the good times, there are so many, but I can only hope that they continue to stay in touch and that their presence never leaves this program.”
Plum added that some of the seniors have been to regionals three years in a row and the journey they’ve been on is one that he’s happy to see. But for Plum and the Elks, they know the journey they had this postseason is one to remember.
“I’ve been through countless hours of practice, games and bus trips with them,” Plum said. “They are good kids that put everything out there. I’ll look back at how proud I am of the boys, and you can look back, and you could say anything is possible right? I mean, we were two minutes away from not being here.”
Elk Rapids clawed its way to a win with two minutes remaining against Traverse City Christian in the district finals when the Elks trailed the Sabres 1-0. The Elks battled in the regional semifinals and won in shootouts to advance them to the regional finals. The Elks have fought their way to be where they were Wednesday, and Plum couldn’t be prouder.
“The part that I love about being an Elk Rapids coach is there is just no quit in those boys,” Plum said.
Elk Rapids next season will have a team loaded with seniors, but there are things Plum sees that can be used as a way to build for the future. The Elks finished the 2022 season by going 18-8-2 and dominated the Lake Michigan Conference with a 7-1 record and another conference title.
No doubt, the Elks will be riding another roller coaster in 2023. Hopefully further than 2022.
