SAULT STE. MARIE — Composure was the name of the game for Elk Rapids when a streaking Negaunee team came calling in the Division 3 girls basketball regional championship game.
And keeping that composure is what helped the Elks win their first regional title in 30 years, vaulting them to the state championship quarterfinals with a 42-36 victory over the Miners at Sault Area High School on Thursday.
“That composure is everything,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “You start looking at the scoreboard and your seven-point lead turns to two, ... sometimes you can get a little flustered and take a bad shot. But running our offense and taking time off the clock, that was the story of the second half.”
Elk Rapids is now just one win away from punching its ticket to Final Four and earning a trip to Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. The Elks battle Hemlock, which eliminated Lake City with a 60-56 overtime win, for that right Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Elks came into Thursday’s contest averaging an even 52 points per game through 23 contests this season while allowing a shade over 33 points per game. The defense held true against a red-hot Negaunee team, and the offense did enough to get the job done as the Elks pulled away late in the third quarter and maintained the lead through all of the fourth — although the Miners did get with two at 38-36 with less than a minute to play.
Kendall Standfest, who went 11 of 14 from the free-throw line and was clutch from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, led all scorers with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a block. Lauren Bingham had eight points. Morgan Bergquist had a half-dozen points and a half-dozen boards. Lily Morton also had six points with four assists, and Hunter Schellenbarger tallied two points and grabbed three rebounds.
Negaunee had not lost since Dec. 19 of last year. Although the Miners started the season 3-4, they rattled off 19 consecutive wins thanks to a staunch defense that allowed just 36 points per game in those 19 wins. And while Negaunee held the potent Elks’ offense to 10 points below its season average, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
“That was a pretty good team we just faced,” Brown said. “I was watching film and trying to find one of the teams that beat them, and I had to keep going back and back and back. They were playing with a lot of confidence.”
Elk Rapids (21-3) continues its best postseason run in the last three decades with a win Thursday after the Elks knocked off Oscoda in the regional semis by a 74-48 final on Tuesday. They turned their six-game win streak into seven and have now won 14 of their last 15 games, their only setback being an overtime loss to Lake Michigan Conference champion and district-title winner Traverse City St. Francis.
The last time the Elks made it this far into the postseason, assistant coach Jana Morton was a player on the team. Now, her daughter, Lily, is one of two seniors along with Bingham helping lead the squad to the promised land.
“It was really cool that Lily got to catch her mom’s record from 30 years ago,” Brown said.
The history-making season for the Elks is something Brown has been waiting for since he took over the program as head coach in 2018. Thursday marked Brown’s 80th head coaching win with Elk Rapids to just 27 defeats. But it was his first regional championship.
“I’m very, very excited for the girls,” Brown said. “The work they’ve put in has been incredible. The basketball season is a grind for four to five months, and they just worked and really improved.”
The Elks hope to continue the grind and make it past Hemlock and the quarterfinals to the state finals in East Lansing.
“We’ll get in the film room and see what they bring,” Brown said. “We’ll keep treating this like the last week and a half. Once you get into March, it’s one day at a time.”
