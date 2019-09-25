PREP SOCCER
State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Troy Athens
2. Okemos
3. Detroit Catholic Central
4. Novi
5. Brighton
6. Midland Dow
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Berkley
9. Livonia Stevenson
10. Caledonia
11. Bloomfield Hills
12. Detroit Jesuit
13. Rockford
14. Holt
15. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
DIVISION 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Mattawan
4. St. Joseph
5. East Lansing
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Byron Center
8. Detroit Country Day
9. DeWitt
10. Marshall
11. Grand Rapids Christian
12. Spring Lake
13. Linden
14. Parma Western
15. Gaylord
DIVISION 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Holland Christian
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Wyoming Lee
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grosse Ile
7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
8. Williamston
9. Macomb Lutheran North
10. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
11. Hanover-Horton
12. Gladwin
13. Hemlock
14. Leslie
15. Elk Rapids
DIVISION 4
1. Grosse Pointe Liggett
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
4. North Muskegon
5. Leland
6. Dansville
7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
12. Genesee Christian
13. Midland Calvary Baptist
14. Lutheran Westland
15. Riverview Gabriel Richard
