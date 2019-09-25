soccer logo web

PREP SOCCER

State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Troy Athens

2. Okemos

3. Detroit Catholic Central

4. Novi

5. Brighton

6. Midland Dow

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Berkley

9. Livonia Stevenson

10. Caledonia

11. Bloomfield Hills

12. Detroit Jesuit

13. Rockford

14. Holt

15. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Mattawan

4. St. Joseph

5. East Lansing

6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

7. Byron Center

8. Detroit Country Day

9. DeWitt

10. Marshall

11. Grand Rapids Christian

12. Spring Lake

13. Linden

14. Parma Western

15. Gaylord

DIVISION 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Holland Christian

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Wyoming Lee

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grosse Ile

7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

8. Williamston

9. Macomb Lutheran North

10. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

11. Hanover-Horton

12. Gladwin

13. Hemlock

14. Leslie

15. Elk Rapids

DIVISION 4

1. Grosse Pointe Liggett

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

4. North Muskegon

5. Leland

6. Dansville

7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

11. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

12. Genesee Christian

13. Midland Calvary Baptist

14. Lutheran Westland

15. Riverview Gabriel Richard

