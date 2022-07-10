ELK RAPIDS — Lauren Bingham just keeps getting better.
After a sophomore campaign that saw the Elk Rapids star tally 31 goals with a dozen assists, earning her a spot on the All-State Third Team, Bingham somehow proved to be an even greater asset as a junior with 49 goals and 15 assists. That effort was more than enough to earn her a spot on the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association's All-State First Team and vaulted her to the top in northern Michigan as the Record-Eagle's 2022 Dream Team captain and All-Region Player of the Year.
The junior Elk likely would be sitting at or above the century mark for goals had her freshman season not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic when the high school spring sports season was canceled across the state in 2020. But Bingham doesn't think about that. Instead, she focuses on what's in front of her — and most of the time what's in front of her is a soccer ball and what's behind her is her opponents.
Her work ethic and her speed set Bingham apart from other players. She practices and plays year-round, honing her craft and getting better with each and every minute she devotes to the game she loves.
"I'm trying to be the best that I can be," Bingham said.
The strongest part of her game is not just her speed but the control she can maintain while going full throttle.
"From a young age, I've been faster than most everyone," Bingham said. "I would always take really long touches and get the ball taken away from me because I would kick the ball really far and run onto it. But as I've gotten older, I've learned to dribble the ball and take it with me as I run, which has helped a lot."
That has helped her become one of the best, if not the best, striker in the area.
Bingham was an integral part of the Elks' 18-3 record, although two of those losses came when she was out with an ankle injury against Petoskey and Cadillac. The Elks made a run to the state semifinals behind a talented roster of 10 seniors that included Gabby Krakow as well as junior goalkeeper Jorja Jenema and standout sophomore Kendall Standfest.
"We knew this year was really going to be the year, so we were working our best to be as good as could be — because next year, we're probably going to be building again," Bingham said. "We're going to have a completely different team. That's going to be hard, but we've all gone to school together so it will be easy to mesh and become that new team."
The 2022 Elk Rapids team was a special one, Bingham said.
"This year, I had a really fun team," she said. "We're all friends and have so much fun playing soccer, which makes it so much better. Having a fun team that you can laugh with and make jokes with makes it so much more fun and enjoyable to play."
She is expected to be one of three or four seniors on next year's team, and she is ready to step into that leadership role and make the changes necessary to be a captain on and off the field.
"I'm definitely going to have to talk more," Bingham said.
As her voice rises, her scoring is likely to follow suit.
"Scoring goals is the best feeling — ever," Bingham said. "It's so great. After I get a goal, I'm never like, 'OK, I'm done.' No, I want to get as many goals as I can."
"I've grown up playing soccer," she continued. "I love everything about it. Scoring. Running. Being with my teammates. It's all so much fun."
Bingham began playing soccer when she was just 4 years old when her father, who was also a soccer player, signed her up for the Elk Rapids youth soccer program.
"He's definitely who I turn to," Bingham said of her dad. "Especially now as I try to go college for soccer, he's been helping me a lot."
An athletic scholarship is a fairly safe bet for the uber-talented soccer star. She has her eyes set on going Division 1 and is hopeful Michigan State University comes calling.
"Hopefully I'll be somewhat committed by next season," Bingham said. "With the new team and getting stuff together to see how far we can go, I just hope we're all working together and taking those steps forward with a young team."
No matter what, Bingham will be there on the field with her immense talent and strong passion for the game — turning one success into another.
"I've always loved it. It's always been my No. 1 sport," she said. "Soccer has always been what I love to do."
2022 RECORD-EAGLE DREAM TEAM
Lauren Bingham — Elk Rapids, Jr. (Dream Team Captain/Player of the Year)
Often the fastest player on the field, Bingham played striker and scored 49 goals with 15 assists in her penultimate season. She was a First-Team All-State selection and an All-Lake Michigan Conference selection as well, also earning the All-Academic team award.
Jada VanNoord — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, So.
The center/midfielder was an incredible asset for the Comets, who finished the season with a perfect 15-0 conference record and won a district championship. VanNoord notched 40 goals and had 23 assists, earning her accolades that included First-Team All-State, First-Team All-Conference, All-District and All-Region.
Ruby Hogan — Glen Lake, Jr.
Hogan was the engine that didn't stop for the Lakers, scoring 28 goals with 18 assists. She earned MVP honors for the district and the conference and was also named to the All-State First Team. Fast, aggressive and an incredible dribbler who is one of the most fouled players but never misses a beat. True box to box, no opponent could keep up with her.
Jessica Robbins — Glen Lake, Sr.
The senior forward for the Lakers rifled in 29 goals without the benefit of a penalty kick and had a baker's dozen on the assist line. Robbins is on every team's radar, and she was man-marked and doubled-teamed every game and fouled a lot. She's a fast, dominant player who can score with either foot. She once again earned All-State honors and was All-Conference First Team and the Glen Lake MVP.
Ally Jo McKenna — Traverse City West, Sr.
Despite battling through an injury toward the end of the season, McKenna netted two goals in the Titans' district championship victory over Midland. The dangerous forward used a combination of speed and physical play to cause problems for her opponents.
Gabby Krakow — Elk Rapids, Sr.
The captain of the Elks for the second straight year, Krakow notched 23 assists and had nine goals as a center midfielder. She received All-Conference and All-State honors as well as All-Academic recognition. Krakow was one of 10 seniors to graduate from the team and was a constant presence on field as well as an incredible leader.
Audrey Wolff — Traverse City West, Sr.
The senior centerback for the Titans led a stingy defense that allowed only five goals in Big North Conference play en route to a conference championship. Wolff's ability to win balls on the field, dribble out of the back and distribute to her teammates was invaluable to West as the Titans went on to win a district title.
Tessa Petty — Traverse City Central, Fr.
Petty started 16 games for the Trojans as a freshman, collecting four goals and providing hope for the future of the program.
Elizabeth Thaxton — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Thaxton led the Trojans in goals with 11 and had one assist in her junior campaign. She played in all 19 games and started 14 of them, leading Central in points.
Caitlin Kerry — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
One of the Gladiators' team captains, Kerry was named All-Lake Michigan Conference and All-District as a center defender for St. Francis. She was the true rock and leader for the Glads' defense.
Mary Nowosacki — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Nowosacki stopped more than 200 shots on goal and had seven shutouts for the Glads. She was one of the team captains for the Gladiators and was named All-Lake Michigan Conference and All-District for her efforts.
Jorja Jenema — Elk Rapids, Jr.
If not for an unfortunate injury in the state semifinals, Jenema might have helped lead the Elks to the finals as a stellar goalkeeper and even better leader. The junior captain earned 15 shutouts and allowed just six goals, earning her All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and All-State honors. She was also on the All-Academic team.
Kendall Standfest — Elk Rapids, So.
After a solid freshman campaign, Standfest came back a vastly improved player with 24 goals and 21 assists. Her efforts on the field earned her All-Conference and All-State honors as a center midfielder. She was also on the All-Academic team.
Monika Gregorski — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Gregorski was a key part of the Elks' defense that only allowed nine goals in 21 games. this season. The senior captain was named an All-State Honorable Mention and earned All-Lake Michigan Conference honors to go also with being named to the All-Academic team.
Annabelle Parrish — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Parrish was another key cog in the Elk Rapids defensive machine that allowed a paltry nine goals over 21 games. Her play earned her All-Conference and All-State honors in a season that saw her score once and assist on three others as a centerback.
Autumn Lannin — Traverse City Bulldogs
The top scorer for the homeschool team finished the season with 19 goals and eight assists as the Bulldogs went on to a respectable 9-10-2 record.
Gemma Lerchen — Glen Lake, Jr.
Lerchen was an even split on goals and assists with 15 of each. Her junior campaign earned her All-District and All-Conference First Team honors. She's always willing to stay late and work on her game. She has soccer in her veins.
Paige Steffke — Glen Lake, So.
No sophomore slump for Steffke. She fired in 20 goals with 15 assists and earned First-Team honors for All-District and All-Conference. Smart, aggressive with a great shot left or right. She loves soccer and never questions refs or talks to the opponent.
Mikayla Sharrow — Charlevoix, Jr.
Sharrow was an All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and Third-Team All-State selection as a junior, playing both forward and on the Rayders' defensive line. She finished with 10 goals and four assists, and was a force on the field as a strong and physical player who gutted it out through an injury-plagued season.
Kate Mumford — Gaylord, Sr.
The All-State honorable mention was one of the best goalkeepers in northern Michigan in her final year for the Blue Devils.
Claire Gorno — Gaylord, So.
The sophomore striker earned honors as an All-State honorable mention. The star player will be one to watch in her junior and senior seasons with the potential to be a Division 1 player in college.
Hayley Flynn — Petoskey, Sr.
The stellar forward for Petoskey tallied 14 goals and six assists as she earned First-Team All-Big North Conference honors as well as Second-Team All-State honors. She heads to play soccer at Hope College.
SECOND TEAM
Maggie Yount — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.
Team captain and leader of the defense that allowed just seven goals against all season en route to 16 shutouts.
Paige Ebels — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Jr.
Midfielder had 18 goals and 12 assists in the Comets' 16-1-1 season.
Ahna Campbell — Traverse City West, Jr.
A strong and physical defender, Campbell played multiple positions to help the Titans win the Big North Conference.
Quinn Disbrow — Traverse City West, Sr.
The rugged and tough midfielder impacted play with an attack on offense and defense for the BNC champion Titans.
Amelia Blume — Traverse City West, Sr.
The speedy and physical forward notched five goals in the Big North as the Titans won the conference title.
Hannah Abner — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Despite not scoring, Abner was a valuable piece on defense and proved to be a leader on the field.
Allie Lewis — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Made 14 starts and scored a half dozen goals for the Trojans.
Madison Bartlett — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Started 16 of 19 games for the Trojans and tallied one goal.
Addie Booher — Traverse City Central, So.
Led the Trojans in assists with four and had five goals.
Lilly Kuberski — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Provided veteran leadership for the Trojans as a senior, tallied one assist.
Amelia Jordan — Traverse City Central, Fr.
Freshman goalkeeper started all 19 games for the Trojans, made 109 saves and went 8-6-5.
Allison Barker — Benzie Central
Scored 19 goals and had six assists for the Huskies, earning her All-Conference and All-District recognition.
Lilianna David, Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
The Gladiators' biggest offensive threat led St. Francis in scoring and was named All-Lake Michigan Conference as a freshman.
Jali Sharp — Traverse City Bulldogs
Finished the season with three goals and five assists as one of the Bulldogs' leaders.
Alya Sharp — Traverse City Bulldogs
Second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs, finished with an even split in goals and assists with 13 of each.
Claire Dutton — Kingsley, Jr.
Goalkeeper for the Stags made 259 saves and scored one goal en route to an All-Conference selection.
Maddy Johns — Kingsley, Jr.
Centerback and defender was also an All-Conference selection and the Stags' last line of defense.
Bailey Charter — Kingsley, Fr.
Midfielder scored 11 goals and showed excellent ball skills for the Stags in a difficult season.
Ava Boss — Charlevoix, So.
All-Conference and All-District selection served as a solid defender thanks to her speed and hard play.
Kennedy Neff — Gaylord, Sr.
Controlled the midfield for the Blue Devils in their 11-win season.
Sydney Deer — Gaylord, Jr.
Great all-around player and fantastic leader for the Blue Devils in the midfield.
Ally Plum — Elk Rapids, So.
Earned All-Conference, All-District and All-Academic honors and scored one goal as an outside defender.
Logan Reasoner — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Named to the All-Conference and All-District teams as an outside defender for a team that allowed just nine goals all season.
Kate Farley — Petoskey, Jr.
Midfielder had eight goals and five assists to earn Second-Team All-Big North honors.
Emma Nicholson — Petoskey, Sr.
Rocky Mountain College commit earned First-Team All-Big North honors and was an All-State honorable mention.
Elly Day — Boyne City, Jr.
Finished with 13 goals and two assists as the Ramblers' striker. Named All-District, All-Region and an All-State honorable mention.
Maddie Smith — Boyne City, Jr.
Midfielder had five goals and one assist. Earned All-District, All-Region honors and was an All-State honorable mention.
Grace Diotte Glen Lake, Jr.
All-Conference defender was fast, smart, tough, brave and aggressive. She went up against the toughest and best forwards and usually won.
Kyrie Wildfong — Buckley, Sr.
The senior forward and co-captain had 15 goals and three assists, leading a very young team. She was All-District, All-Conference, All-Region and All-State along with All-State Academic.
Mira Warren — Buckley, Sr.
Described as "bad to the bone" by her coach, Warren was co-captain and an outstanding verbal leader from the back. She was All-District, All-Conference and All-State Academic.
Danielle U’Ren — North Bay, Jr.
The junior centerback was a great defender, earning First-Team All-Conference, All-District and the team's co-MVP.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Aria Cucinella, McBain NMC; Alaina Rozeveld, McBain NMC; Megan Bennett, McBain NMC; Cami Achenbach, Kingsley; Anna Kate Smith, Charlevoix; Addison Boop, Charlevoix; Merette Carson, Charlevoix; Aidda Freeman, Gaylord; Molly Kinser, Gaylord; Ashlynn Muellenberg, Gaylord; Lily Morton, Elk Rapids; Mary Gregorski, Elk Rapids; Hannah Janssen, Elk Rapids; Mere Gallagher, Traverse City West; Samantha Berta, Traverse City St. Francis; Michka Kiessel, Traverse City St. Francis; Maddie Lessard, Traverse City St. Francis; Mary Kate Carroll, Traverse City St. Francis; Braydin Noble, Boyne City; Ava Maginity, Boyne City; Hailey Rykse, Boyne City; Jordynn Sudderth, Boyne City; Mya Pofahl, Boyne City; Maggi McHugh, Boyne City; Mackensy Wilson, Boyne City; Lily Maki, Traverse City Central; Zakyah Ellis, Traverse City Central; Ava Bechler, Benzie Central; Abby Kovacevich, Cadillac; Lydia Schamanek, Cadillac; Jacqueline Hearne, North Bay; Keeley TwoCrow, North Bay; Ruby Robinson, Glen Lake.
