KEWADIN — In the 21-hole battle for the championship, Elks Rapids High School’s Josh Lavely did all that he could. It took everything 14-year-old Maxwell VanderMolen had to win the 44th Michigan Junior State Amateur at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort on Thursday.
VanderMolen won by one stroke on the third hole of the sudden-death playoff in a match that was back and forth and featured several ties and lead changes. Lavely had a one-stroke lead heading into the 16th hole, but a birdie on the 17th hole kept them tied.
“The kid I was playing with is a great player. It came down to a couple shots at the end. I hit some good shots to put myself in a good position and it was pretty exciting,” Lavely said “I almost capitalized a couple times, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Lavely’s shot to the par 3 No. 3 hole, the third sudden-death playoff hole, flew off the green into the long grass. He would shoot a boogie as he missed a 9-foot par putt. VanderMolen was champion after hitting his 5-iron 180 yards to within 9 feet and two-putting for par.
VanderMolen is the youngest winner of the championship and the first to win the 15-and-under bracket and follow it up by winning the overall title. The Richmond native was only 13 when he won the 15-and-under bracket at TPC Michigan a year ago.
“I played up (in age division) because you know, I won last year, and I felt like I had already proved myself,” VanderMolen said. “So I was like, let’s give it a go. I knew it was going to be tougher with the state’s top players here. I mean, this means a lot to beat some great players like Josh and be the champion.”
For VanderMolen, he said this win was the biggest accomplishment thus far.
“It means a lot, and I want to win more tournaments, get an AJGA win under my belt and keep reaching my goals,” VanderMolen said.
A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort has hosted some of the best amateur golfers in the state. The bracket this weekend was filled with 32 golfers, and Lavely wasn’t the only golfer from the northern Michigan area to play.
Gaylord’s Kole Putnam and Spring Lake native Evan McDermott were participants, but McDermott and Lavely were the only ones to get past the first round. Lavely would go on to beat McDermott by one stroke in the second round.
Lavely, 18, had never made it as far as he did Thursday after playing in the tournament since he was little. Golf has been a part of his life since childhood.
Lavely’s dad, Larry Lavely, is A-Ga-Ming’s golf professional and a local favorite.
“I’ve grown up on a golf course my entire life. ... I can’t even remember how young I was, but I’ve always been around it,” Josh said. “The competitiveness and individuality. I just love going out there practicing and playing. It’s a great sport.”
For golfers in northern Michigan, playing can be a challenge once the weather changes. Josh practices 15 minutes from Elks Rapids, but when the weather changes, he would go down out of state to play.
“From freshman year through junior year, I would do my second semester online, then I would go down to Florida and play,” he said. “But it’s pretty hard to play in the winter here.”
Being able to play freely in high school, gave him a chance to experience new golf courses.
“I’ve played at Pebble Beach, which is a great (course), last year in the fall with my dad, brother and my uncle,” Josh said. “I also have played at the Blue Monster course down at Trump National Doral.”
When he wasn’t traveling to different courses, he was beating kids in his area. During his four years at Elks Rapids High School, Lavely made districts, and during his junior year, the Elks made it to state.
“It was a lot of fun,” Josh said about his high school career.
Despite losing, Lavely noted that playing in the tournament brought happiness to him because he got to play with golfers he knows.
The 2020 Michigan PGA Junior Champion is heading to Villanova on a golf scholarship in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.