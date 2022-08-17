ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids boys soccer team has gone to places other schools dream to be. But lately, they’ve been short of a state title.
The Elks are looking onward to a new season as they kick off their season Friday on the road against East Grand Rapids. Last season, the Elks fell lost in the Division 3 state semifinals against Grand Rapids South Christian — who had an undefeated 2021 season.
Head coach Nate Plum has seniors who have years of playoff experience, along with the addition of 11 new freshmen. The goal remains the same, and Plum has been vocal about what they want to accomplish — bring home a state title. The Elks have continued to win districts, but it’s the state championship they want the most.
Last season, the Elks finished No.4 in state after going 19-5-3 overall — as well as sweeping their conference opponents.
Some players from last season include midfielder Spencer Ball, forward Charlie Parish, midfielder Jared Barcenas, back fielders Fisher Bogard and Sean Burch, and the keeper Ani Lugin are all entering their final year at Elks.
“Just having a second family that I know I can rely on throughout the fall season. I spend more time with my teammates than I do at my house,” said Parish. ”You kind of build a bond similar to family, and it just sticks with you throughout the school.”
Plum said the seniors are responding well in the preseason.
“When you have these conversations with them, they take it, and they’re very serious, and they try to lead by example,” he said.
Ball has been a force for the Elks over the past three seasons. Last season, the fearless striker racked up 18 goals and 18 assists while locking down several awards — First Team All-State and All-Lake Michigan Conference.
“Spencer is a four-year varsity starter, came on the scene with a tear, and is probably the fastest kid in northern Michigan on the soccer field,” Plum said. “Spencer came right off the bat as a freshman, and I think had like 10 goals. That’s just the kind of kid Spencer is, he’s just an animal, and is somebody nobody wants to see lineup against.”
Barcenas’ name is a staple in Elks Rapids history. His brother was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the team. But for Barcenas, watching his brother has been something he remembers fondly, and he wants to achieve some of the things he’s been able to do.
“It’s like a legacy player. His older brother played here and had some tremendous playing days,” Plum said. “Jared is a four-year varsity player, dabbled with it as a freshman. Jared is one of those guys that just love the game, and it shows.”
Having seniors who have been a part of the team since their freshmen season is an upside for Elks. Plum talks about the consistency that the team continues to bring every year, despite some tough challenges in their conference.
Even though the Elks went undefeated in the Lake Michigan Conference, nothing comes easy, no matter how the records look. Plum has been with the Elks for roughly 15 seasons, and when asked about what has kept him around, he said the bond with the boys and watching something grow over time never gets old.
“I’ll be honest, I think I relate better, and I get along better with the boys than I do with adults,” said Plum, laughing. “It’s something about watching something come together. You never know what you’re going to start with.
“Some of my great friendships have come from soccer and it still does and I think that’s why I love it.”
With a new season comes new shoes to fill. Last season, Elks Rapids graduated a “dream team,” Plum said. Part of that team included one of the best goalkeepers in Michigan in Jack Spencer.
“We have two guys that are trying out for that spot and want that spot,” Plum said. “They know they have big shoes to fill, so they did a tremendous job last night of starting that process.”
Another challenge this season for the Elks is utilizing the junior varsity players because, for the first time ever, Elks Rapids will be able to use JV players in varsity games. The one thing Plum mentioned is having the new players playing Elks Rapids’ style of soccer.
Some seniors are used to playing a certain way for so long that having new players come in can be challenging to get them up to speed. Plum was pleased about what he saw in the scrimmage on Monday against Traverse City Central.
Plum said that with this new system, junior varsity is like a reserve squad now, waiting to be called to play. The Elks have been able to flush out junior varsity players and turn them into solid varsity players.
For the seniors, being a part of Elks Rapids has been nothing but a great time and bonding experience that they will cherish forever. As they start their season on Friday, nothing else matters but winning a state championship.
