TRAVERSE CITY — You wouldn’t guess Elk Rapids was that young.
The Division 3 No. 9-ranked Elks ran out to a 3-0 lead against Traverse City Central, then had to hold off a furious comeback bid for a 5-3 nonconference boys soccer victory Tuesday at the Trojan Athletic Complex in Traverse City.
Nearly half of the Elks varsity roster is underclassmen — 10 out of 23 — but Elk Rapids has won five in a row after a season-opening loss to Oxford. The Elks also have eight seniors and five juniors
“The last three games, we’ve given up goals at bad times,” Elks head coach Nate Plum said. “That’s the stuff that we’ve got to learn from. It’s good playing against a guy like Asher Paul and Geordie Richmond. They can move the ball and they’re dangerous. As a young team, we have to learn how to defend guys like that.”
Richmond scored Central’s first goal on a penalty kick, and that started to turn the tide.
Paul tacked on two more to bring the Trojans (0-3) within 4-3 before Elks sophomore Jayden Hresko scored his second of the night with three seconds left as Central was pushing up to supply added pressure.
“You can’t let yourself get three goals down and then decide to play,” first-year Trojans head coach Gavin Richmond said. “We seem to do that a lot, we get behind and then we start playing, so we have to figure out playing from the first minute.”
The Elks (5-1) outshot Central 9-7 but generated 10 corner kicks to the Trojans’ three. Elk Rapids goalkeeper Koa West made five saves, while Central’s Caleb Byland stopped four, including a penalty kick by Alex Smith before Smith was able to get the rebound and put it in for a 4-1 lead with 28:49 remaining.
Alex Smith put Elk Rapids up in the 14th minute on a bullet to the upper left corner. Noah Hilley scored off a header for a 2-0 lead just over a minute later. Hresko put the Elks in command 3-0 with a header off a Tyler Standfest assist early in the second half.
“It was amazing cross by Tyler Standfest,” Hresko said. “I was just in the right spot at the right time. He took it up the field and had a nice cross. I was just able to be able to finish it.”
Hresko scored twice in the game, giving him six goals in as many games this season.
“Jayden, he’s just a baller, just a baller,” Plum said. “He’s going to be that kid by his senior year that everybody’s going to know his name.”
Senior Anthony Ribel — the reigning Record-Eagle Co-Player of the Year in basketball — played striker for Central.
“He’s been brilliant,” Coach Richmond said. “He didn’t come in until the third day of tryouts or something. ... He’s a natural. He’s just a good athlete, big, strong. He understands positioning because he has that in basketball.”
“We’re learning every day,” Coach Richmond continued. “We’ve got a lot to do in practice. This is just the beginning of the reemergence of this program.”
Central’s program has is best numbers in years, and a freshman team for the first time since 2006. With 53 players, Central fields three teams. Only three of those 53 play travel ball.
“I’ve ordered 60 new balls. I’ve had to get new uniforms and like 100 pairs of socks,” Coach Richmond said. “Kind of nice problems to have. We’re moving in the right direction.”
The Trojans won the junior varsity matchup with Elk Rapids 5-0, with two goals each by Colin Martin and Sidney Schwert and another from Nathan Stawski. William Leatherberry recorded the shutout in goal.
“If you don’t play anybody that’s going to challenge you, you don’t get better,” Plum said. “Gavin is a good coach. He knows what he’s doing. He definitely had them a little bit more organized than they’ve been.”
The Elks have five sophomores and five freshmen on varsity, all of whom see playing time. Freshmen Jake Garrow and Dalton Timmer start at outside back in Elk Rapids’ three-back defense.
In the second half, Smith ended up vaulting over the fence surrounding the field when a play spilled out of bounds, then popped back up and leaped back over it.
“Alex is one of our leaders,” Plum said. “He just goes harder than a lot of other people. The last last two years, he’s been a major player on our team and then he’s gotten hurt. You can see why he gets hurt because he goes 90 miles an hour and he’s so physical and he’s just a force.”
Hresko said picking up a win against a talented Division 1 team was a big confidence-booster for the Elks.
“It’s pretty big,” Hresko said. “We were all ready for it. We knew they were going to be good. They never gave up, kept working at it, kept hustling. We needed to match that, go above that and bring that energy and we did that tonight.”
Central started the season with setbacks against Saginaw Heritage and Holland West Ottawa.
Elk Rapids, meanwhile, played five games already, including wins over D3 No. 5 Grand Rapids West Catholic 2-0 and D4 No. 5 Leland 2-1.
The Trojans open up Big North Conference play Sept. 7 at Cadillac, while the Elks travel to Harbor Springs on Thursday to start the Lake Michigan Conference slate, looking for a seventh straight LMC championship.
