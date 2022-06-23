TRAVERSE CITY — To be named All-State is an honor within itself. For a few soccer athletes from northern Michigan, being recognized can mean a lot because it shows that people are paying attention.
Several girls soccer players from the Record-Eagle’s coverage area were selected by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams.
Traverse City West defender Audrey Wolff was an honorable mention for Division 1. Wolff helped the Titans get a solid 13-4-4 record and win a district championship this past season.
Out of Cadillac High School, senior forward Abby Kovacevich, was named Second Team for Division 2. Petoskey forward Hayley Flynn made the Second Team as well.
Goalie Kate Mumford and forward Claire Gorno from Gaylord High School were Honorable Mentions for Division 2, as were Cadillac’s Lydia Schamanek and Petoskey’s Emma Nicholson.
Being honored is a cool experience, but pushing your team to limits that they haven’t seen before can be rewarding. That goes for Division 3 Elk Rapid’s junior forward Lauren Bingham and senior center midfielder Gabby Krakow, who made the First Team after a historic season.
Elks Rapids won district and regional championships to earn a spot in the state semifinals for the first time in school history. While making it to the state semifinals is tough enough, their road was cut short after a loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian in a 3-1 final.
“A lot of emotions, [just] being proud of them. Good group, they showed up hard every day. They supported each other, no matter if it was kids on the field or the kids on the bench,” Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said.
For Andrea Krakow, she got to coach her daughter throughout her time at Elks Rapids and even before that. Gabby ended the season with nine goals and 23 assists, and she couldn’t believe that she would be in the conversation for the award.
“It felt really good. It felt like all my hard work over the past couple of years has finally paid off,” Gabby said.
“To see her gain the confidence and blossom into the player that she has become, I am very proud of [Gabby],” Andrea said
As for Bingham, she ended the season with 49 goals to go with the 31 she aced last season to notch 80 goals in a two-year span.
“It’s a really great accomplishment, and I am very thankful I got it with how far our team got this year by just making it through districts and then all the way up to regionals and the state semis,” Bingham said.
Those two weren’t the only Elks to get a nod. Goalkeeper Jorja Jenema made the Second Team and midfielder Kendall Standfest made Third Team. Seniors Monika Gregorski and Annabelle Parrish were given honorable mentions as well for Elk Rapids.
“When we can get girls recognized — whether that’s First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention — that says a lot that northern Michigan does have good players, both on boys and girls side,” Andrea said.
Boyne City’s junior Elly Day and Maddie Smith were given Division 3 honorable mentions as well.
A Laker and a Comet got First-Tem nods in Division 3. Glen Lake junior midfielder Ruby Hogan and McBain Northern Michigan Christian sophomore midfielder Jada VanNoord both earned that recognition.
Glen Lake finished the season 14-4 thanks to a potent offense that scored 103 goals on the season. Hogan was the only scorer in the district championship in their loss against Harbor Springs.
“She’s been huge for our team. She’s been the quarterback of our team,” Glen Lake head coach Eric Luthardt said. “She plays every minute and plays hard.”
“She pretty much is most every team’s target, so she gets fouled a lot, gets man-marked,” Luthardt continued. “For her to have the success, even though teams are really focusing on her, speaks about how good she really is,”
Hogan finished with a phenomenal season, earning district MVP and first-district all-team honors while scoring 28 goals with 18 assists. Luthardt said Glen Lake wouldn’t have done well if it wasn’t for Hogan. She will be entering her senior year next season and will have even more to prove.
McBain NMC had an unbelievable season as well, going undefeated and winning a district championship before losing 3-0 to Harbor Springs in the regional semifinals. The Comets finished the season 16-1-1.
“The goal that we had at the beginning of the season was to win our conference, to win our district and then to win a game in regional. One of our goals wasn’t to remain undefeated. That just kind of came as we continued to play better and better soccer,” McBain NMC head coach Jen VanNoord said.
Although only a sophomore, Jada VanNoord said 2022 was her favorite season because of the team camaraderie.
“The fact that we got so far in our season again — we won our conference, we won our district, and we made it to regionals again — is such a huge accomplishment. Especially for a small school that doesn’t have a huge soccer history,” Jada said.
Jada didn’t think much about her individual stats, but her head coach and mom did.
After one game, Jen mentioned to her daughter that she had just broken the school record for most goals in a single season — previously set at 31. She remembers seeing her jumping for joy and being shocked by the news, but Jada knew there was more season left. She would finish the season with 40 goals and 18 assists.
“I believe the game cannot be won by one player. We need all 11 of us out on that field every single day,” Jada said. “So it doesn’t matter how many goals I scored. All that matters is how the whole team contributed to the game.”
While she did acknowledge her accomplishments, Jada already has new goals in place for her junior year. One of which is to get over the hump of losing in the semifinals and to surpass the new scoring record.
Also in Division 4, Charlevoix’s Mikayla Sharrow made the Third Team. McBain NMC midfielder Paige Ebels and defender Maggie Yount were given honorable mentions as well as Glen Lake forward Jessica Robbins and Buckley forward Kyrie Wildfong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.