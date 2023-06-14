CEDAR SPRINGS — History sometimes has a way of repeating itself, but not always for a good reason.
After losing to Hudsonville Unity Christian last season in the Division 3 varsity girls soccer state semifinals, Elk Rapids suffered the same semifinal fate Tuesday as the Elks couldn’t muster a goal in a 6-0 loss at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs.
Elk Rapids had little idea what this season would entail after graduating 10 seniors last season. But there was no doubt the talent was still there. The seven seniors on the team took the younger players under their wings and showed them the winning traditions past players had built.
Those winning ways continued as the Elks captured another Lake Michigan Conference title, a district and their second regional title in school history.
Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow tried holding back tears when speaking about what this year’s team was able to pull off, despite the outcome.
“After graduating 10 seniors last year, we weren’t sure where we were going to be this year, and these kids stepped up,” Krakow said. “They got back to the same game, same team, and they went undefeated until this game.”
The Elks wrapped up the season with a 21-1-1 record and dominated the Lake Michigan Conference by going 10-0. It’s only the second time since Krakow took over as head coach that the Elks went undefeated this deep into the season.
“Going undefeated is great, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Krakow said. “What matters is putting forth the effort and hopefully getting further in the tournament.”
The Crusaders got on the board 30 seconds into the first half and continued to pour shots at senior goalkeeper Jorja Jenema. Jenema got injured in the first meeting against the Crusaders last season; but this time, Jenema played the whole game.
Jenema held her own after facing a 2-0 deficit less than 10 minutes into the first half. The senior keeper stayed poised and didn’t waiver.
Unlike the Crusaders getting shots off, the Elks didn’t get anywhere near the goalie box until late into the first half as the Crusaders’ defense made it impossible to go to work in the middle of the field.
Bingham outran many of the defenders to get to the ball but couldn’t collect the ball to make any magic happen with her feet as defenders were always there to gobble the ball away.
“They are a phenomenal team,” Krakow said. “They had urgency and had destiny. We tried different formations knowing what they were thinking.”
After saving about everything that came near her, Jenema couldn’t get a firm grip on the ball as she let another goal in, making it 3-0 at the four-minute mark of the first half.
The pressure from the Crusaders continued to pick up as they almost scored just 20 seconds into the second half. But it didn’t take much longer to find the back of the net as they scored the final three goals in under 15 minutes.
Even with the 6-0 deficit, the urgency to win never left the Elks.
“They showed up and did their best goal after goal, and to get run down like that. Everyone kept playing,” Krakow said.
Taking another loss to Unity Christian can be a learning tool for future soccer players who join the team. Krakow hasn’t looked ahead to next season as she is wrapping up her annual soccer camp that the girls soccer team helps run.
“I said to the bench at one point, watching Unity play, that was a group of girls that went after every single ball, and they were in physical shape, and they were playing intense,” Krakow said. “I said, ‘That’s what you’re going to be up against at this level, and you’ve got to want to work hard in practice.’”
Unity Christian faces off against Grosse Ile in the D3 state championship game at Michigan State University’s DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing. The opening whistle is set for 1 p.m. Friday.
