Elk Rapids logo

Elk Rapids

State rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Bloomfield Hills

3. Troy

4. Northville

5. Midland Dow

6. Novi

7. Utica Eisenhower

T-8. Port Huron Northern

T-8. Clarkston

T-8. Holland West Ottawa

T-8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Seaholm

3. Grosse Pointe South

4. Portage Central

5. Birmingham Groves

6. Mattawan

7. Battle Creek Lakeview

8. Byron Center

9. Grosse Pointe North

10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

DIVISION 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Detroit Country Day

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Chelsea

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

9. Allegan

10. Holland Christian

DIVISION 4

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2 Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. North Muskegon

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

8. Elk Rapids

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Wixom St. Catherine

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you