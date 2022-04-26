State rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Bloomfield Hills
3. Troy
4. Northville
5. Midland Dow
6. Novi
7. Utica Eisenhower
T-8. Port Huron Northern
T-8. Clarkston
T-8. Holland West Ottawa
T-8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Seaholm
3. Grosse Pointe South
4. Portage Central
5. Birmingham Groves
6. Mattawan
7. Battle Creek Lakeview
8. Byron Center
9. Grosse Pointe North
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
DIVISION 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Detroit Country Day
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Chelsea
7. Grand Rapids Christian
8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
9. Allegan
10. Holland Christian
DIVISION 4
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2 Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. North Muskegon
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
8. Elk Rapids
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Wixom St. Catherine
