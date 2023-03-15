GAYLORD — The historic run for Elk Rapids girls came to an end Tuesday.
Thirty years have passed since the Elks (21-4) appeared in the Division 3 girls basketball state championship bracket, and unfortunately their appearance was a brief one after the defense and shooters of Hemlock spoiled Elk Rapids’ magical run in the state quarterfinals at Gaylord High School with a 52-37 defeat.
“I’m proud of the girls and Elk Rapids basketball,” Elks’ head coach Mike Brown said. “This is the first time in 30 years that we have been this far, and to be able to win districts, regionals, and give themselves a shot here to go to Breslin to get to the Final Four — nothing but pride and smiles.”
The 3-point shooters for the Huskies didn’t miss a beat after lighting it up in the regional finals against Lake City. Huskies senior Regan Finkbeiner led the team with 19 points, nine of them from the 3-point line.
“They had a couple of quick guards that kept turning the corner on us,” Brown said. “Once you start hedging and doubling, you go into scramble mode and knocking shots down on yourself.”
The Elks started to go man-to-man early in the first half but had switched everything up as the game progressed because the Huskies’ bigs didn’t make anything easy.
Hemlock got out to an early 6-2 lead with Finkbeiner sinking back-to-back 3-pointers. But when the Elks defended threes, Huskies juniors Lauren Borsenik and Hannah Borsenik were there to clean up and rebound.
The Borsenik sisters combined for 14 points.
“We knew we couldn’t play zone against them and let them bomb on us,” Brown said. “We were going to play man to man, and take our chances with the bigs and try to play them straight up. They’re pretty good at passing the ball and finding the open shooters.”
The Elks were down 30-19 at the half, and the Huskies didn’t miss a beat. As the Elks continued to cut down on the Huskies’ lead, they did it without Elks junior Kendall Standfest, who was held to zero points in the third.
The Elks got within nine towards the end of the third, but a few missed baskets and turnovers extended the Huskies’ lead back to double-digits.
Standfest led the team in points with 13 points, seven boards, four assists and three blocks. Morgan Bergquist had 10 points and four rebounds.
The Huskies applied the half-court press for 32 minutes on the Elks and double-teamed Standfest, but the Elks rarely turned it over. The Elks escaped the press but couldn’t convert and sink many buckets.
“They are a tough team, for the fact they have five kids that aren’t afraid to shoot the ball and take it to the rack,” Brown said.
In the postseason, the Elks dominated their opponents by double-digits before running into the Huskies. Brown noted, it’ll take time for the team to realize they went on a magical run.
“It’ll take them a while to realize what they’ve done,” he said. “It’s that one day at a time mantra that you get into, and you’re looking what do we got next? I think next week or so they’ll reflect and look back and say, man that was fun.”
The Elks made a postseason run with a team that plays multiple sports outside of basketball. Brown was pleased with how well the team gelled together this year to make their postseason run possible.
“I’ve got soccer players, softball players and cross-country runners,” Brown said. “For them to come together like this, it was fun to coach this group of kids.”
The Elks will be saying goodbye to two seniors, Lauren Bingham and Lily Morton. Bingham, who is committed to Bellarmine University for soccer, finished the night with five points, three rebound, and two assists. Morton collected four points, six rebounds, and two assists.
“They are great kids and better humans,” Brown said. “Bingham is probably the defensive player of the year in our region area who can just lock down anything. I am fortunate to have two great seniors like that.”
