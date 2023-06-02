GRAYLING — Clear more space for some more hardware in the Elk Rapids trophy case.
The Elks’ varsity girls soccer program hasn’t missed a step since losing 10 seniors last season. The Elks captured their second district title after beating Boyne City 2-0 to extend their overall record to 19-0-1.
“We don’t play like, ‘Oh, last year we won,’ and we have to take every year differently,” Elk Rapids senior Lauren Bingham said. “We take every challenge we can as strong as we can.”
It was a challenging win for the Elks despite getting on the board first with a penalty kick from Kendall Standfest two minutes into the first half. As the game progressed, the Elks couldn’t find the back of the net.
Elk Rapids scored nine goals combined in their first two meetings against the Ramblers, but on Thursday, Boyne City’s goalkeeper Maggie McHugh left it all out on the pitch. Elk Rapids took their shots, but the saves by McHugh kept her team in it.
“Maggie has been our rock for us the entire season,” Ramblers head coach Becca Madison said. “She’s super aggressive coming off our lines. The stat line for saves doesn’t show she makes many because she’s stopping them before they get to the box.”
Several players mentioned the heat played a factor on Thursday as temperatures rose to the mid-90s. The Ramblers had cold towels given to players coming off the field. They also cleaned out their water and Gatorade tanks by the end of the game.
“We went through our whole jug before the second half,” Madison said. “We’ve played in the snow and we’ve played in 90-degree weather, so we saw both ends of the spectrum this season.”
Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said the past two games this week have been hot.
“It was pretty warm,” she said. “Tuesday was also warm, and the state semifinals last year were warm because of the turf, but we hope next week will be a bit cooler.”
After the first water break in the first half, Elk Rapids had a plan that left Bingham close to connecting, but McHugh snatched it away. The Elks had multiple bounces go their way in both halves, but the backline of the Ramblers didn’t let up.
Bingham noted that this game, compared to the past two against the Ramblers, was different because the passes weren’t connecting and trying to score goals was challenging.
“We switched our tactics with how we were going to defend because we knew that Lauren is their target and dangerous, so that’s something that we looked at when reviewing film,” Madison said. “A lot of our errors came off missed clears, so that is something that we worked on with our backline, and they did an awesome job.”
Elk Rapids’ backline had the same intensity for both halves. Whenever the Ramblers had a chance to score, the defense’s speed was there to get it out of the box.
The Ramblers held on for their lives in the second half, as the quickness of Bingham couldn’t be shut down forever. Bingham found the back of the net after several bounces went her way.
“Each game, I’m just trying to find the back of the net,” Bingham said. “I’m a striker, so that’s my main goal in a game is to score — so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”
Both the Elk Rapids girls and boys teams brought home district titles for the school, making it a regular occurrence for Elk Rapids.
Krakow credits the youth teams she has been involved with over the years for grooming the talent that northern Michigan produces.
“Building with the younger ages on up and trying to get my players involved with the younger players helps,” Krakow said.
Elks senior goalkeeper Jorja Jenema said her playoff experience in the past will come in handy, but it will be different than last year.
“Our team this year is much different than what it was last season,” Jenema said. “We have a lot of new players that are starting, so it’s a different feel to the team. It takes away the familiarity a bit.
Elk Rapids travels to Clare on Tuesday against either unbeaten Newaygo or Montague. The Elks faced Newaygo in the regional semifinals last season and won 4-0.
