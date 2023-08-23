ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids looks to build on things in a big way.
The Elks’ varsity football program took a big step last year, posting a winning record and qualifying for the playoffs.
With some added beef this season, Elk Rapids is aiming bigger.
“We’re going to the playoffs and win a playoff game this year,” senior quarterback Chase DeArment said. “Other than that, we just want to have fun and that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re having a lot of fun in practices and these scrimmages.”
The fun part is key, DeArment said. The team is gelling together better than in previous seasons, he noted.
“We’re all confident, and we all know each other really well,” DeArment said. “The chemistry is there, and it’s just looking really good. ... We had a week of two-a-days. That can really get to you; and then on the last day, everyone was just excited to be there and having fun. That’s what I love most about this team, is we’re all happy to be here.”
Optimism helps, and the Elks certainly have that. With an infusion of some bigger players, Elk Rapids fields a starting offensive line that averages almost 230 pounds from tackle to tackle.
“We’re trying to build momentum from last year,” senior receiver and linebacker Brendan Shockley said. “Making the playoffs is always a good goal. We have a hard schedule, but we’re a good team now. We can beat a lot of these teams, and we think we can have a winning season.”
The Elks return most of their skill players, as well as four starters on the offensive line.
Elk Rapids qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018 — all teams made the postseason in 2020 — and clearing that hurdle helped not only the team’s mentality but also its numbers.
“We have more of a positive mindset, especially coming from last year where we had success,” Shockley said. “We have more players than usual because everyone saw last year and wanted to join and practices are more fun, more energy. We’re just a better team.”
The Elks have 40 players between varsity and JV.
“It’s been good positivity, good attitude,” third-year head coach Nate Butte said. “Everyone’s showing up to put the work in. They want to get better. They want to work hard. I’m seeing a good, bright future for these young men moving forward.”
Junior Kevin Conklin and senior Gabe Lavely both returned after not playing last season, with the 233-pound Conklin expected to start at guard and Lavely expected to see time at running back and linebacker. Zeke Bolde came out for football for the first time, and the 6-foot-2 senior is starting in the defensive secondary.
“Our school is always more fast than big,” Shockley said. “Our soccer team is always good. So we always have more advantage passing it, but we’ve got some big guys this year. We can run the ball, too.”
Tackles Luke Wolgamott (6-3, 215) and Connor Jackson (6-3, 255) return, as well as senior center Aiden Maloy (6-3, 235) and sophomore guard Zach Knoll (5-10, 195).
Senior Javarie Coley (5-11, 255) looked like a defensive line contributor in the Elks’ scrimmage, where the teams’ defensive line stood out.
“We’ve got some guys up there,” DeArment said. “They’re hungry and they’re really good. They know what they’re doing. We have some great D-line coaches out here.”
DeArment looks a lot more comfortable, has a good arm and likes to throw on the run, even rolling to his left.
“We bring a good number of guys back, but we are bringing starting a lot more younger guys,” Butte said. “We’re looking at building those boys up to be ready to compete for the season. We’ve had some key losses from last year that we’re looking to fill those spots.”
The Elks started fast last season, coming out of the gates 5-1 before a 1-3 finish. A big part of that was the schedule.
The rough patch this time around comes early, as Elk Rapids begins hosting a tough Benzie Central team that made it into the playoffs without winning back-to-back contests and then knocked off Charlevoix and gave Traverse City St. Francis its toughest test of the playoffs prior to the state finals.
“Our first four games of the season are definitely going to be a challenge for us,” Butte said. “We start with Benzie, then we go to Boyne. Then we have Grayling followed up by Oscoda. So our first four weeks are going to be a good test for where we’re at.”
Junior offensive tackle and defensive end Cutler Domres was ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association after transferring from Traverse City St. Francis. The 6-foot-6, 218-pounder is appealing the decision.
Having some continuity for the first time in a while helps. Butte is the fifth head coach over the last eight years, with several having to leave due to health reasons.
“We can see the difference for the kids,” Butte said. “It’s about stability. We’re trying to build that through all the programs from youth all the way up, having coaches in place that the kids get to know and feel comfortable coming to work for.”
