CLARE — Elk Rapids emerged victorious in a playoff battle of unbeatens Tuesday.
The Elks (20-0-1) knocked off Newaygo (18-1-1) by a 5-0 final in a Division 3 girls soccer regional semifinal at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare.
Newaygo sees its season end against the Elks for the second consecutive year, suffering its first loss of the season in the process.
Elk Rapids plays Freeland (16-5-1) in the 5 p.m. regional finals Thursday back in Clare. Freeland beat Big Rapids 3-0 in its semifinal.
Lauren Bingham and Sierra Boilore scored two goals each as the Elks led 4-0 at halftime. Sofie Bellner added a goal and an assist, and single assists went to Morgan Standfest, Kendall Standfest, Ally Plum and Miriam Ribera.
“They went out and went to it, connecting on a lot of passes,” Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said. “They weren’t tentative and took it wide instead of pushing up the middle, where the defense is usually the strongest.”
Jorja Jenema made two saves in goal.
“Our defense as a whole played more possession and moved the ball around,” Krakow said. “It was a great team effort. If you look at the scoring and assists, it certainly wasn’t just one or two people.”
The Elks already knocked off two ranked teams in districts in No. 15 Traverse City St. Francis and No. 13 Boyne City.
Elk Rapids beat Newaygo 4-0 last year on the way to a regional title, the program’s first. The Elks’ season ended with a 3-1 loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian, which dropped a 3-2 decision to Wiliamston in the state finals.
Top-ranked Unity Christian looms on the same side of the state tournament bracket and could be in play in the semifinals. No. 3 Williamston and No. 10 Grose Ile also remain out of teams ranked in the top 10.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which Elk Rapids beat 2-1 in last season’s regional finals, upset No. 4 Grand Rapids South Christian and gets Hudsonville Unity on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.