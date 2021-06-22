TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty area boys were recognized with all-state honors from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday.
TC West junior pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz, who is signed to play Division 1 college baseball at Louisville, earned first team all-state in Division 1 — making him one of eight athletes from the area to earn first team.
Petoskey senior outfielder Ian Piehl took home first team honors in Division 2. State runners-up Charlie Peterson (OF, Jr.) and Aidan Schmuckal (C, Sr.) each were named first team in D3 for TC St. Francis.
Four area athletes made the first team in Division 4 including Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Sheldon Huff and Preston Marlatt. Gaylord St. Mary’s Sam Sircely batted his way to first team as a first baseman and Suttons Bay senior Hugh Periard joined them on that list as an outfielder.
Kingsley seniors Owen Graves (OF) and Jayden Inthisone (INF) each landed on D2 honorable mention. Aaron Bass was the lone representative on either list for Boyne City with an honorable mention finish as a junior pitcher.
TC St. Francis had its first baseman Cody Richards earn honorable mention in his junior season.
Eight players landed on the D4 honorable mention list including two Glen Lake students who made it to the final four. Pitcher Ryan Flores and infielder Mateo Gokey each earned HM for Glen Lake. Joburg seniors Mason Meyers and Lucas Newell, Bear Lake junior Jake Griffiths, Suttons Bay senior Jake Murphy, Mesick senior Cole Spencer and Gaylord St. Mary senior Conrad Korte each made honorable mention in Division 4 as well.
Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman was named the Division 4 coach of the year.