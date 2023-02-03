TRAVERSE CITY — Ed Fantozzi didn’t stay out of the game long.
Pretty much not at all.
The former Boyne City and Harbor Springs coach has been hired as the new girls soccer head coach at Traverse City West, following the departure of Savanna Wojtanowski.
“I discovered I wanted to stay in coaching, and West is a great program to be at,” Fantozzi said.
He led Boyne City to a 2021 Division 3 state finals appearance. The Ramblers won three Lake Michigan Conference titles, two districts, two regionals and appeared in the state semifinals twice during his five years at Boyne. He also won two Lake Michigan titles in five seasons at Harbor Springs.
“I’d love to see a team from northern Michigan get to the state finals and win,” Fantozzi said.
No girls team from northern Michigan has won the state title since the sport began in 1983. The last team — boys or girls — to do that was the Lelands boys in 2018. The other most recent one is West’s boys in 2006, led by the same person who hired Fantozzi — current TC West Athletic Director Jason Carmien.
After stepping down at Boyne following the 2021 title-game run, Fantozzi served as a volunteer assistant at Traverse City Central last season, allowing him to see many of this year’s Titan players in action.
“Experience is the key there,” Carmien said. “He had a lot of success at Harbor, in travel and at Boyne. When he applied, he certainly had the resumé we were looking for.”
Fantozzi played college soccer at Eastern Michigan University, which is also Carmien’s alma mater.
Fantozzi owned and coached the Vardar United travel team which helped produce some of the area’s top talent, including West’s Casey Townsend, who went on to star at Maryland and became a first-round draft pick in Major League Soccer.
Coaching at Harbor Springs and Boyne City required a long commute for Fantozzi, who resides in Suttons Bay. He lived in Boyne Falls while coaching at Harbor.
“It’s definitely a shorter commute,” Fantozzi said. “But the commute is irrelevant. It’s worth it.”
Fantozzi said he’d like to keep the current Titan assistant coaches, although next season’s altered schedule may complicate things. West’s soccer field is under construction and won’t be ready for the season, so Titan homes game are headed to the Keystone Soccer Complex. That means earlier games because there are no lights there.
The Titans have won every Big North Conference title since the 2017-18 school year.
“I’m looking forward to working with a new and talented group,” Fantozzi said. “I want to keep the ideals of the past and have fun with it.”
