EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Red Devils have a plethora of options.
After losing only a few key players to graduation after a 1-8 season the Red Devils return 15 seniors to the field in 2019.
"We are not going to the bigger team against everyone, but we are bigger and more experienced than we have been," fourth-year head coach Greg Kitson said. "These kids are really hungry."
Kitson took his Red Devils into their scrimmage at Mancelona last week with a lot of question marks. The difference from previous years is the questions are of the good variety.
East Jordan has a host of experienced skills players coming back and Kitson just needed to find where each guy fit to give the Red Devils their best chance at success.
"We are pretty heavy in the skill positions," said Kitson, who has a 7-20 record at East Jordan. "I have a lot of receivers and experienced backs. I've got probably four kids who could play quarterback."
Senior Chandler Bartig and junior Dawson Olstrom will be a duo of quarterbacks this season. Kitson said it will not be unusual to see both of them under center in every game this season. They each bring a different wrinkle to the Red Devils offense with Bartig's legs and Olstrom's arm.
Another big plus is the return of wide receiver Jackson Raymond. Kitson expects a lot from the 6-foot-4 senior.
"I think Jackson Raymond might be the best receiver in the conference," he said. "He is a basketball player so he can go up and get it. He runs really good routes and has really grown this year."
The backfield will be crowded with seniors as well with Levi Pepin, Daniel Labute, Jordan Elmer and Jud Wise splitting carries.
Wise was a pleasant surprise for East Jordan last year, making an impact on both sides of the ball — he also plays safety.
Junior Caleb Boyer, who was pulled up to varsity mid-season as a sophomore, will be joined on the line by fellow junior Keenan O'Neill. Kitson said a lot of his players play both ways, but he thinks the pool of talent can handle that pressure.
"They've just got to keep fighting and these guys are fighters," Kitson said. "I have been really happy with them throughout practice and they are anxious to play."
The Red Devils think that the NMFL Legacy title is within reach and they have to strike while the iron is hot.
"We are going to make mistakes, we just have to make them going 100 mph," Kitson said. "I will never get mad at a hustle mistake; just at the mental ones."
