EAST JORDAN — East Jordan is leaving the Lake Michigan Conference to join the Ski Valley Conference starting in the fall of 2024.
The Red Devils applied and were accepted into the Ski Valley in a move that’s been brewing since last June, East Jordan superintendent Matt Stevenson said.
“We want to give the Lake Michigan time to adjust,” Stevenson said. “The conference has been good to us and we hate to leave.”
Stevenson said the school’s size — around 225 students at the last count — made the move necessary. East Jordan is the smallest school in the LMC, just behind Harbor Springs by about 20.
The move gives the Ski Valley an even 10 schools starting with the 2024-25 school year. Having an even number of teams makes scheduling much easier.
“Even (numbers) is awesome,” Ski Valley commissioner and Mancelona athletic director Ben Tarbutton said. “You don’t have to worry about who gets a bye.”
The Ski Valley hasn’t had an even number of teams since Alanson departed in the mid-2000s. East Jordan applied to the Ski Valley about a decade ago, but was rejected at the time because it would have been the league’s biggest school.
EJ’s enrollment was almost 400 in the 2006 and 2007 school years, but has since dwindled. Five of the eight current LMC schools have high school enrollments over 350, with Grayling (439), Kalkaska (447) and Boyne City (432) all over 400.
“Most of the Ski Valley schools already play East Jordan in every sport we offer,” Tarbutton said.
East Jordan would become the second-largest school in the Ski Valley, only behind Mancelona (269). The Ironmen and Johannesburg-Lewiston (209) are the only SVC schools with enrollments over 200, with Central Lake at 84 and Gaylord St. Mary 63. All the other schools range from 105-189.
“Looking at East Jordan’s numbers and future numbers ... it looks like they’ll be around the 220, 230 mark,” Tarbutton said.
The Lake Michigan — which recently had discussions about competitive balance, with some eyes on removing Traverse City St. Francis from the conference — has seven remaining schools once East Jordan departs. Stevenson said EJ’s departure from the LMC had nothing to do with those talks.
“We’re right on the door of Class D and we should be playing teams our size,” Stevenson said. “We’re really impressed with the Ski Valley.”
The Ski Valley offers championships in cross country, eight-player football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball and track.
Golf is being added as a league sport this season, and wrestling could be on the horizon if another school or two start sponsoring the sport. The SVC constitution requires six team to offer a sport before the league conducts a championship, and currently only Forest Area, Mancelona, Inland Lakes, Pellston and Onaway offer wrestling, although East Jordan has a youth wrestling program that started a year ago.
Tarbutton also said the Red Devils’ facilities are also attractive, regularly hosting cross country and track and field regionals. East Jordan recently upgraded its gymnasium and resurfaced the track.
The Red Devils remain in the Northern Michigan Football Conference on the 11-player gridiron, where Joburg and Mancelona also play. All other SVC football programs play eight-player.
