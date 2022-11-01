TRAVERSE CITY — After East Jordan’s 6-0 overtime win in the district semifinals against Frankfort last Friday night, it’s still difficult for head coach Adam Grybauskas to put words together on what the win means.
“Usually, you look into your next opponent and flip the page, but it was hard to do that on Saturday,” Grybauskas said.
The Red Devils won their first playoff game since 1999, making it their third playoff win in program history. Now the Red Devils have a chance to follow the steps of the 1999 team which lost to Traverse City St. Francis in the regional finals.
The Red Devils travel to Evart on Friday for a shot to win a district championship. The Wildcats beat McBain by a 31-22 final, making it the first time these two teams have met.
Evart has made the playoffs a few times but hasn’t been able to make a run. In 2021, the Wildcats lost to McBain 42-7 in the district semifinals. In 2020, they lost to Oscoda 38-35 in the Regional finals.
The Wildcats this season have prowled through the Highland Conference, finishing with an 8-1 overall record. But Evart fell short of snatching the conference title after losing to Beal City (10-0, 7-0) in Week Five.
Since then, the Wildcats have shaken off the loss and went on a five-game win streak. This season, the Wildcats have held their opponents to 19.3 points a game — while mustering 40.9 points a game.
Grybauskas already sees some similarities in Evart that they saw against Frankfort and St. Ignace. Like the Panthers or Saints, the Wildcats have an offense that puts points on the board. Evart has well over 2,250 passing yards, with junior quarterback Preston Wallace accounting for 2,216 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.
“We knew going into Frankfort they were going to focus in on throwing to one guy,” Grybauskas said. “Evart has three pretty dynamic guys, and that’s going to be a challenge because you can’t just focus on one or two guys.”
Grybauskas said that while Wallace doesn’t run that often, he can be explosive when he does. Wallace can also connect with his receivers effortlessly.
Wide receivers Dakobe White and Marcel White have been the reliable receivers Wallace has been feeding this season. Dakobe leads the team with 813 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Marcel is right behind him with 723 receiving yards along with nine touchdowns.
The Wildcats, on the defensive side, have held teams to an average of 20 points a game. The Red Devils can stop teams from scoring too, they held a Frankfort team — who averaged more than 30 points a game to zero. But Grybauskas knows it’s going to be a team effort to beat the Wildcats.
“We are going to look at what our formula has been all year. We’ve had some games where we put some points up,” Grybauskas said. “We’re going have to rely on our defense and special teams. We are going to have to play a well-rounded game.”
Part of being well-rounded is Red Devils quarterback/safety Dawson Carey, who has been getting back into the flow of things after suffering a knee injury in Week Six against Frankfort that could’ve ended his playing career.
Carey’s resilience showed on Friday by not only getting the game-winning touchdown in overtime but stopping Panthers quarterback Nick Stevenson from running it in for the go-ahead score from inside the 5-yard line on a fourth down.
“I am happy that the story is different than what we thought it was going to be after that first game,” Grybauskas said of Carey. “He’s the type of kid when he got cleared ... he’s like, ‘I’m ready to go coach. I’m ready to go.’ I was like, ‘You might be ready to go, but I’m not comfortable with that.’ But that’s just who he is, and he exemplifies the kind of guys we have at East Jordan. We have a lot of tough guys.”
Grybauskas has been coaching football for 27 years. With all of that experience, he told his players last Friday to just soak in every moment because they’ll never know when it might be their last time.
Last Friday wasn’t their last game, and they’ll work to make sure Friday isn’t their last game either. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
