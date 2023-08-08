BATTLE CREEK — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are certainly trying to right the ship before the Northwoods League playoffs begin next week. But a 4-2 road loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Tuesday didn’t help steer things in the right direction.
All seemed well to start the game when the Pit Spitters put up a two-spot in the top of the first inning for an early 2-0 lead on Battle Creek. Andrew Mannelly led off the frame with a single to center followed by a Parker Brosius walk. Colin Summerhill then took the first pitch he saw back up the middle to bring home Mannelly for the 1-0 early advantage.
Brosius made it to third on Summerhill’s single, and Summerhill stole second base to stay out of the doubleplay. That risk paid off as Brosius scored on a groundout from Camden Traficante to make it 2-0.
But that was all the scoring the Pit Spitters would manage on the evening. They scattered five more hits over the next eight innings as the Battle Jacks plated one in the third and one in the fourth to knot the game at 2-2 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to earn the victory.
Ethan Foley took the loss and fell to 2-4 on the season with a 3.46 ERA. He went six innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
The loss drops the Pit Spitters to 17-16 in the second half of the season and 39-29 overall.
Traverse City now has two home series against the Kenosha Kingfish and Rockford Rivets to end the regular season. Kenosha comes calling Wednesday and Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium, and the Rivets visit Friday and Saturday.
Nathan Dvorsky (1-1, 5.94 ERA) gets the start for the Pit Spitters on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
