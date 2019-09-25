BELLAIRE — Football returns after a one-week hiatus in Bellaire.
The Eagles, who forfeited last week's game against Gaylord St. Mary after multiple players were suspended following a bullying incident at practice, face rival Central Lake on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bellaire Superintendent Mark Brenton said he met Monday with the majority of the team, athletic director Brad Fischer and the school administrator who investigated the incident at the Sept. 19 practice.
"We determined there were some players who took some horseplay a little too far," Brenton said.
The incident didn't involve the police, Eagles head coach Brock Robinson said.
About a half dozen players were suspended for last Friday's game against the Snowbirds, and only two remain suspended going forward. Brenton declined to say how long the suspensions would last.
The suspensions, along with several other players who couldn't play because of other obligations, left Bellaire with only a few reserves for a game against a St. Mary team averaging almost 72 points a game over the first three weeks.
"That's basically all behind us now," Robinson said. "We actually had a great week of practice. They didn't play last week, so they're all fired up."
The Eagles and Trojans play for M-88 Trophy
The forfeit loss was only the second for Bellaire since 1978. The other came in 2009 against Mio because of sustaining too many injuries the previous week. Bellaire opted to play eight-player football starting with the 2010 season, and played in the eight-player state finals twice since.
"This was a learning experience for everybody involved," Brenton said. "There was no malicious intent on anyone's part. I don't think anything of this sort will happen again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.