BOYNE FALLS — Bellaire booked a trip to the Cherry Capital for regionals Friday.
But the cherry on top already happened.
The No. 3-ranked Eagles (22-1) doubled up Ski Valley Conference rival Gaylord St. Mary 44-22 in Friday’s Division 4 girls basketball district championship at Boyne Falls.
“You didn’t really need this to validate this season because if you’re 19-1 (in the regular season) and lose in districts, you know St. Mary is in there, so that’s no shame,” Bellaire head coach Brad Fischer said. “But to be able to go 19-1 and then cap it off with a district cherry, that’s awesome.”
The win moves the Eagles on to regionals next week at Traverse City Central, where Onekama (12-11) awaits Tuesday after knocking off Frankfort 44-37. North Bay (8-14) and McBain Northern Michigan Christian (13-9) comprise the region’s other half and play the 5:30 p.m. game, followed by Bellaire-Onekama at approximately 7 p.m.
Bellaire lost to the Snowbirds 48-20 in the opening round of districts in 2017, when this year’s Eagle seniors were freshmen.
“It was big,” Eagles senior guard Libby Derrer said. “In order to go farther we have to beat them and we really wanted it so bad. We’ve had this team for a long time and been waiting to have this break since we were younger. We couldn’t wait for this year and now it’s finally here.”
This year’s Snowbirds team came into the district title game 18-4, with two of those losses coming from Bellaire.
No single player reached double figures in the game that pitted two teams that employ a press defense. The Eagles broke the Snowbird press more than the other way around.
Libby Derrer, Jacey Somers and Katie Decker topped Eagles scorers with eight apiece, and Bella Martinek and Emersyn Koepke each had six. Koepke added three rebounds, a block and three steals, Decker had four boards, five assists and three steals, Martinek produced three rebounds and two assists, Derrer contributed seven rebounds, five assists and two thefts and Somers pitched in five rebounds and a pair of steals. Delaney Goodwin logged three assists and two steals, while Noel Mann had four points and two assists and Charlie Boyce put up four points.
“The girls stepped up, and Bella Martinek had a heck of a game,” Fischer said. “She was down after two quick fouls, but she came back in there, she’s ready and she had two or three quick buckets.”
Kinzie Jeffers led the Snowbirds (18-5) with eight points, while Bailey Murrell and Megan Grusczynski each scored four and Gracie Blust and Eliza Handley each pitched in three. Grusczynski paced St. Mary with five rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Koepke kept up her role as Bellaire’s secret weapon off the bench, although that’s becoming less and less of a secret as the season wears on.
“I know people think I’m crazy anyways, but she’s a starter,” Fischer said. “But it works for us and I give her tons of credit because she’s going to be a college player, I know for a fact. And if she doesn’t buy in, it doesn’t work. She’s just our little energizer off the bench and she makes us go. We feed off it and she’s just so multifaceted.”
With 2:10 left, Koepke rejected a Snowbirds fast break opportunity, then scored on the ensuing possession to give Bellaire a 42-22 lead. Martinek’s bucket with 38 ticks left made it a two-for-one night on the scoreboard. The Eagles held St. Mary scoreless over the final 5:29, holding the ball for long stretches, including once for almost a full minute before a Decker layup.
“I think it’s better for me to come off the bench than starting, personally,” Koepke said.
St. Mary didn’t reach double figures until Handley’s jumper 2:04 into the third quarter in what was also the Snowbirds’ first points outside the paint.
“A for effort,” Snowbirds head coach Pat Schultz said. “Execution, we need to work on. I wouldn’t change anything because knowing what I have on this team. We just played a very good team and two out of three games we played with them. The worst part of this is we’re losing two seniors, two leaders in our program since fourth grade on up — Christina Harbin and Megan Grusczynski.”
Bellaire beat the Snowbirds 37-31 and 49-36 in the regular season, en route to an undefeated Ski Valley slate.
St. Mary beat Bellaire in districts in 2015 and 2016, following an Eagles 46-32 victory in a 2014 district final Bellaire hosted. One or the other has advanced to the state quarterfinals each of the last three seasons.
Bellaire, a perfect 12-0 on the road this season, returns to TC Central’s gym where the Eagles participated in the Trojans team camp last summer.
“They’re a power and they’re still good this year,” Fischer said of St. Mary. “Anytime you have them in your district, you’re always going to be worried because of what they have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.