THOMPSONVILLE — Monday’s opening round of the Michigan Women’s Open at Crystal Mountain looked like the Sarah Burnham Show.
On Tuesday, more headliners joined the cast.
Nishtha Madan surged into the lead and settled for second billing heading into Wednesday’s final round of the $40,000 tournament, with Burnham needing a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18 to hold off the former Sacramento State golfer in just her second professional tournament.
Former LPGA and Symetra Tour player Emma Jandel and ex-Ohio State golfer Jessica Porvasnik each shot the day’s best rounds at 5-under to get in on the act.
Burnham goes into Wednesday’s final round at the Mountain Ridge course at 9-under, shooting even par through 17 holes and trailing Madan by a shot before the eagle. Burnham shot 7-under in the first round.
Madan (8-under) leads Jandel by a shot and Porvasnik by two.
Sarah Shipley of Hastings and Liz Nagel of DeWitt sit in fifth at 4-under.
Madan played a bogey-free round, carding three birdies on the front and another on the back — all while playing in white pants and long sleeves in 90-degree heat. She also wore a hat that read “Live Lucky” on it, accompanied by a shamrock.
“You’ll only see me in pants and long sleeves,” said Madan, a native of India. “I do not wear skirts and shorts. The sun is just too strong for my skin. I have very sensitive skin. With the heat I get heat rashes. So I have to be really careful about that stuff. I was in high school my last year and it was 110 degrees and I was in long sleeves.”
Traverse City West grad Anika Dy, last year’s champion, shot 1-under to lead a group of three tied for 10th. Sarah Willis, Anna Kramer and Alexandra White occupy the seventh through ninth spots.
“It’s hot out here,” Dy said with small beads of sweat on her forehead and nose. “I don’t know how (Madan is) doing it, so good for her. I’m very, very warm.”
Madan certainly had some luck on her side until Burnham’s final putt from six inches into the rough plunked into the cup, drawing a small fist pump from Burnham as her college coach at Michigan State, Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, watched from the treeline.
“I’m like, ‘Let’s just hit a good putt, who cares and see what’s gonna happen,’” Burnham said. “I mean, just give it a go. Why not and I was able to stroke it well.”
Jandel surged into the lead for awhile, with a torrid streak that started with a birdie on No. 4 and saw her card birdies on six out of eight holes. She hit birdies on four straight holes from 8-11 to take the lead, but two bogeys later on the back nine put Madan and Burnham back atop the board.
Dy parred the day’s first 10 holes, notching a birdie on No. 11 and balancing out a bogey on No. 16 with a birdie putt to finish the round.
“Lots of pars, lots and lots of pars,” Dy said. “I didn’t really make many birdies. I didn’t really get much going, but I kept it pretty steady and and I can’t be mad with pars, so I’ll take it.”
Only the second amateur to win the tournament, Dy said she needs her putting to come around Wednesday to have a shot at repeating.
“I had to make a lot of up and downs today, so I had to grind some of those pars out,” Dy said. “If I hit more greens, sink a few more putts, I think that’ll make all the difference.”
Players used their cell phones to record scores, eliminating the customary chore of volunteers relaying scores to the media suite every three holes.
“It’s very weird,” Dy said. “Being able to have your phone at all, it’s just like, ‘Is this a real tournament?’ But it’s COVID time, so I guess everything’s different now, but it’s definitely weird.”
This year’s tournament features no cut after field limited to 78 players instead of the customary 100-105.
The field features 23 professional players. Six of the 11 players who started the day at 2-under or better were professionals.
Traverse City Central alum Emlin Munch, whose older brother Winton served as her caddie for the first time, saved par on No. 16 with a 15-foot uphill putt.
“I love having him on the bag,” Munch said. “He calms me down a lot and he reads the greens so well.”
Munch sliced into the wood on No. 10 and ended up taking an eight. She birdied No. 2 and made 10 pars.
“I learned more about my swing,” said Munch, who joins former TC West golfer Megan Jenkinson on the Hope College team next year. “I really need to pay attention to my tempo or things go awry, like on 10.”
Traverse City West alum Hunter Kehoe shot plus-2 to sit in 28th place with a 4-over total. Glen Lake’s Nichole Cox carded a 3-over 75 for a 5-over total for 32nd place.
Katherine Hopkins, a Traverse City St. Francis alum and Kehoe’s teammate at St. Mary’s College, shot a plus-18 to sit at plus-38 for the tourney.
