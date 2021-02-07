Starting the basketball season nearly three months after originally slated to begin wasn’t on anyone’s calendar at the start of 2020.
The lessons learned from the past year, however, left local girls basketball teams ready to hit the ground running once the restrictions on winter contact sports were lifted Thursday.
Teams from across the area are chomping at the bit the bit to get started and Thursday’s news allowed for teams to start competition as early as Monday.
“We’re going to take whatever we can get and play whenever we can,” Buckley senior Shelby Cade, who will be playing on the boys team, said. “Whatever is scheduled, we’re willing to play even if it is three games a week. I feel bad for all of our athletic directors and everybody trying to schedule this because it’s been such a whirlwind with the back and forth.”
Cade and the rest of her basketball comrades are just happy the shutdowns are over and they get a chance to hit the court once again. Teams like Glen Lake, who were in the midst of a playoff run when COVID-19 shutdown play in 2020, are especially ready to get underway after multiple delays.
“They’re even more eager and more fired up to get it going because it’s farther down and we are pushing through February and March is right around the corner,” Lakers’ head coach Jason Bradford said. “We want to take advantage of any games we can get.”
Most teams won’t begin playing games until at least Tuesday during a shortened six-week season. District playoffs begin March 22, regionals March 29 and the finals take place April 9.
Here’s a short look at some of the teams in each local conference before the season gets started.
Big North Conference
TC West
The Titans bring back first team All-BNC selection Aliah Diehl and seniors Emily Bohrer and Ava Warren. Because tryouts were cancelled due to COVID, the team is exclusive upperclassmen, with the exception of sophomore Ainslee Hewitt, until the season gets underway.
Cadillac
The Vikings have a senior-laden team with six returners who will lead them in the fight for a BNC crown. First-year head coach Kip Damgard will return 2020 Record-Eagle Player of the Year and BNC MVP Molly Anderson and will have senior Macy Brown back after a year hiatus from basketball.
Petoskey
Second-team All-BNC selection senior Sydney Mann leads the Northmen. Head coach Bryan Shaw said the Northmen lineup will vary from game to game as they figure out the best combination of new players but hopes transfer student and senior Gabriella Guy can help.
Northwest Conference
Leland
The Comets bring back seven seniors and 10 returners from a 13-9 team. Olivia Lowe, who earned first-team all-state and averaged 20.5 points per game, will be flanked by Tatum Kareck and Mia Osorio — each of which have three years of varsity experience.
Glen Lake
The Lakers are looking to finish what they started last season with seven returning seniors and junior Grace Bradford. Bradford, an all-around player, has Hailey Helling, Grace Fosmore and Jessica Robbins as players with plenty of court experience.
Benzie Central
Lone senior Ellen Bretzke has been a leader for the Huskies for years and leans into her final season with Benzie after all-region and all-state honors last year. The Huskies are otherwise a young squad who will need to rally around the senior in a shortened season. Head coach Sarah Ross will look to returner Elise Johnson and Kayle Novogradec to help lead a team with four sophomores who ”want to improve and be team players,” according to Ross.
Lake Michigan Conference
Boyne City
The Ramblers lost five starters to graduation, but replaces them with five seniors as the focal point of their attack. Kari Day, Jaelyn Jarema, Ally Herrick, Jordan Noble and Taylor Noble will be the senior core who will be leading the deep squad that has 13 members.
TC St. Francis
Another very young team in the LMC that features zero seniors, but returns two starters. Sophomore Gwyneth Bramer and junior Colleen Hegewald each saw considerable playing time last season. Head coach Tyler Schell said they will be looking for somebody to replace Kam Schaub in the post this season and will be looking to run the floor this season.
Charlevoix
The Rayders lose nine seniors from the undefeated LMC champion team from 2019-20. Junior Taylor Petrosky will be one of the leaders coming back with experience after an all-state nod last season and a varsity team that features three freshmen.
Elk Rapids
The Elks have no seniors in 2021 and return five starters from last year’s team. The surprising depth and youth of the Elks will be led by Monika and Mary Gregorski and Logan Reasoner.
Ski Valley
Bellaire
Depth will be a hallmark of the Eagles’ season, like many other teams, as they have five seniors and a host of underclassmen after combining JV and varsity teams this season. Jacey Somers returns as one of the more dangerous post players and scorers in the area and will have Noel Mann and Emersyn Koepke flanking her.
Central Lake
First-year head coach Jim McMichael steps in for long-time coach Quinn Barry and inherits a team with three returning starters. Lexi Cain, Sydney Fernandez and Liberty Perry lead a young team through a six-week season as they get to know their new coach.
Highland
Manton
The Rangers lost seven seniors and five starters to graduation, leaving head coach JP Katona with a new-look team.
Junior Megan Moffit and Sophomore Leah Helsel return and senior Aysia Taylor, who sat out last year with a shoulder injury, will be looked at to guide Manton. Freshman Lauren Wilder, sister of Jaden, will take over for her sister handling the ball and look to defend a district title.