Anci Dy and Emlin Munch are in the hunt for individual state titles after round one of the golf state finals on Friday.
TC West’s Dy is tied for fourth in Division 1 after carding a 76 on day one at Forest Akers West golf course in East Lansing while TC Central’s Munch sits in third in Division 2 after carding a 77 at Forest Akers East on Friday.
Dy clawed back into the top five after some trouble on the front nine and sits four shots back of Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody who leads with a 72.
Munch had a solid day all around and is only two shots behind South Lyon’s Gabriella Tapp with a 75.
The Trojans are also in the hunt for the Division 2 team title and currently sit in fourth place with a team score of 368. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern currently leads Division 2 with 337. Petoskey carded a 378, good enough for ninth in Division 2 after the first day.
Grace Maitland carded a 95 while Sierra Batcha and Maria Rosingana each carded a 98 for the Trojans.
“I think my girls were very relaxed,” Trojans head coach Lois McManus said. “They really seemed to go with the flow.”
Petoskey senior Ashley Lamb is within striking distance of the D2 individual title as well, carding an 80 and sitting tied for seventh.
Maeli Coveyou shot 90, Brynn Werner carded 96 and Aubrey Williams shot 112 to round out the scores for the Northmen.
The Titans chances of a team title are pretty far-fetched while sitting in 14th after round one. Northville leads Division 1 with a combined score of 322 while West is 57 strokes back at 379.
Dy was followed by teammates Ava Warren (93), Anna Burley (102) and Audrey Burt (108).
The TC St. Francis team sits in 10th place in Division 4 with a team score of 429. Harbor Springs is leading after day one after carding a 359 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.
Marina Ascione led the way for TCSF carding a 93, followed by McKenzie McManus (94), Ameilia Jaworski (115) and Emily Jozwiak (127).
East Jordan’s Lauren Smith shot a 96 as an individual qualifier in Division 4.
