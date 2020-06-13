TRAVERSE CITY — Aiden Griggs is ready for the challenge.
The Traverse City West graduate three-sport athlete was governor of the student senate and graduated with grades high enough to get accepted to all three schools he applied to — including his most coveted one.
Griggs will be taking his talents to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, to serve as a part of the Army while getting his education paid for and walking on to the track and field team in the fall.
“At first I was mostly just going for the Army and to serve after while getting a great education,” Griggs said. “But I realized halfway through the app I could possibly run track for them and it’s awesome.”
The application for West Point was “four times” as long as his applications for the University of Michigan and Michigan Tech — each of which he was accepted to — according to Griggs.
In order to get admitted into the school a student needs to meet strict requirements and obtain numerous recommendations. Griggs received over 10 letters of recommendation from teachers, administrators, coach’s and even a state senator and representative. Griggs also had to pass a monitored fitness test as part of his application.
Griggs found out while going over the application he could walk on to the Division 1 track program and jumped at the chance to continue his athletic career. West Point allots 95 scholarships for athletes program wide who were unable to meet certain requirements for acceptance. The rest have the choice to add athletics to their already intense workload.
Griggs also played football in high school and said he thought about joining the D1 football team but decided it was time to hang up those cleats and watch from the couch.
“He was a major contributor in all three sports that he was participating in and he still held high grades in classes,” TC West head football coach Greg Vaughan said. “I think he is exactly what the military is looking for. I think he will have a lot of success there.”
The student senate leader was also on the board for the Patriot Game and was routinely spoken of as a leader among coaches and teachers.
Griggs began his journey to a service academy during his junior year after seeing a classmate of his sister’s do the same the year prior. He explored all of the academies but ultimately chose the Army after hearing the ins-and-outs during his interview with a recruiter.
Vaughan described Griggs as a “well-rounded young man” and said he'll need that versatility when it comes to the next level. Griggs will be adding a whole new aspect to his already busy schedule — military training.
“He was able to balance the whole thing and that’s definitely something you have to do at a service academy,” Vaughan said of his activities at TC West. “You have to be able to balance a premier education in the country with the added aspects of military life and athletics.
“It will definitely be challenging but I know he is a kid who is up for it.”
Griggs' interest came solely from seeing the successes of other students who have gone on to service academies as his family isn’t deeply rooted with military ties.
While Griggs has no idea what to expect out of the next eight or so years of his life with the Army, other than that is just the way he wants it to be when he leaves for basic training June 29.
“Not knowing what to expect kind of excites me and everyone talks about how big the challenge is and I’m looking forward to it,” Griggs said.
