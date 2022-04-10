BOYNE CITY — “Next thing I know, I’m parallel to the ground and going face-first into the court.”
When Alex Calcaterra found himself on the fastbreak with an open floor and easy layup in front of him against Kalkaska on Jan. 20, the Boyne City junior was not expecting to still be talking about that play almost three months later.
But the horrifying scene that followed and the serious injuries Calcaterra suffered have several coaches in northern Michigan — including Calcaterra’s father and Boyne City varsity boys basketball coach, Randy Calcaterra — working to put an end to a dangerous play that many feel is becoming too common in the sport. The undercut.
An undercut often occurs in transition or on fastbreaks when the player with the ball goes up for an uncontested slam dunk or layup and the defender takes out the player’s legs while that player is in the air, leaving the player defenseless and unable to land on his or her feet.
That is exactly what happened to Calcaterra, who put up 14 points in the first quarter against Kalkaska and was undercut less than 30 seconds into the second quarter after getting a steal and going to the hoop for two points.
“It was pretty gruesome,” Alex said. “Our assistant coaches came over and tried to talk to me and ask me how I was feeling. I was trying to talk back, but the blood was just squirting out all down my face and on my jersey.”
Once Calcaterra managed to catch his breath, he walked off the court holding a towel to his face to stem the bleeding and was examined by the on-site paramedic in the locker room. The main concern was a concussion, but Calcaterra passed the protocol testing and decided to stay at the game instead of going to the hospital. It wasn’t until a day later that Calcaterra realized how badly he’d been injured and how big the gash was in his mouth.
Calcaterra has watched the film of him being undercut several times. He said it makes him madder and madder every time he sees it, but he is trying to stay positive about the incident.
“I realize it could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.
But neither Alex nor his father want to get to that point. That is why Randy is working to get harsher penalties imposed against players who undercut other players. As of now, an official can call a regular, intentional, technical or flagrant foul on the play.
Randy said this is a question of player safety and that, as it stands right now, the consequences do not match the potential harm. He said such plays are a “direct threat to the head and neck.”
“Even if it’s an intentional foul, big whup,” Calcaterra said. “If it is going below the waist without a play on the ball and sweeping the legs where a player can’t land anywhere other than on his head or neck or face, it needs to be an ejection. Otherwise, we’re never going to change this. It’s going to continue to happen and someone’s going to get very, very hurt.”
Randy is trying to get the right people to stand up and take notice. That is why he has been in contact with representatives from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, the Michigan High School Athletic Association as well as officiating groups to bring attention to what he said is a growing problem in the state.
He has been contacting coaches throughout northern Michigan and other parts of the state who have had similar incidents happen to their players. He’s asked for film of those plays, and Randy said he will submit a reel of clips of players being undercut to MHSAA officials in the coming weeks.
Grayling’s LJ Mead is one of the coaches working to help Calcaterra.
Two of Mead’s players, seniors Caleb Caul and Dylan Cragg, were each undercut this past season — Caul twice and Cragg once on a play that sent him into a wall. Mead sent video of all three Calcaterra.
“I appreciate him championing it because there’s no need for it in basketball,” Mead said. “We’re seeing just some blatant, nasty fouls where a kid is up in the air and has no chance when he gets undercut to land safely. There is no space for that in basketball. That is not a basketball play. Those kids up there are sitting ducks.”
Only one of the three, the hit on Cragg, was ruled a flagrant foul. The two undercuts against Caul were just called common fouls.
Cragg said that even though there were just those three serious instances, there were several other near-misses. He said the undercut is becoming way too common.
“Going up, I thought I was just going to have a regular breakaway dunk. The kid obviously came from behind and pushed me,” Cragg said. “While I was in mid-air, I was just thinking, ‘Oh god,’ and prayed for the best.”
“When I hit, my body just went numb,” Cragg continued. “I played through the rest of the game, but it definitely scared me.”
Caul said that neither of the hits on him was a “basketball play,” and he remembered being very upset seeing the hit Cragg took.
“I was scared for him, but my mind immediately went to ‘I have to protect my teammate, now,’” Caul said. “That could have potentially put him out. He could’ve been done for a while.”
Caul is hopeful that Calcaterra’s initiative will open some eyes and force changes.
“It’s an extremely dangerous play,” Caul said. “The penalties have to be harsher because the offensive player has to be protected. It needs to set the tone that we can’t be doing this. We saw it all too much during the season.”
Mead said it became such an issue that he and his coaching staff addressed it with their players and asked them to stop dunking unless they absolutely knew no one was trailing them.
“We were basically pleading with our kids to just go up and lay it in, don’t put yourself at risk unless you have a clear one,” Mead said. “If you feel they’re tracking you down, just go up for a layup. We were nervous.”
How could they not be nervous? The concern can still be heard in Mead’s voice when he talks about Cragg falling into the wall and then onto his back and neck. Mead remembers running out onto the court not knowing what was going to happen or how bad it was.
“You work so hard with these young men. They’re putting in a lot of time, and in an instant like that, everything can go away,” Mead said. “It could be worse than being done with your basketball season. Luckily we haven’t seen something that bad, but at what point do we have something that serious? That’s the scary thing.”
And, in the moment, anger often comes right along with that concern.
Mead said several of his assistant coaches had to step in front of him and calm him down after Caul was undercut in the district championship game against Mesick at Manton High School.
“You’re emotional. You want to make sure your guy is OK. But you’re frustrated too because you care for these kids and the last thing you want to see is them get hurt under your watch,” Mead said.
Both Mead and Calcaterra said undercutting is not much of an issue downstate. They both attribute the increasing problem in northern Michigan to the growing discrepancy between the more athletic players who can play “above the rim” and those who can’t.
While sometimes the undercut is blatant, intentional and meant to harm, Mead said it sometimes is just a product of a lack of experience and exposure to players who can jump that high.
“I saw more dunks this year than I ever have,” Mead said. “As you see that, we still have kids who aren’t as athletic and maybe don’t necessarily respect that situation.”
Calcaterra said the onus will be on the coaches to teach their players how to approach such plays and avoid both getting undercut and undercutting another player.
“There’s a time to contest a play and a time to not,” he said. “We have to teach that.”
The responsibility to deter such plays in-game falls on the shoulders of the officials.
Mead said that could be challenging because it still comes down to a judgment call from an official who does not have the benefit of immediately reviewing footage as they can in college and professional basketball.
“They have to make a decision in the moment,” Mead said. “But maybe having disqualification and ejection as a possibility, maybe having that out there will have a kid slow up or a kid run through the play instead of running and grabbing at a guy and undercutting him.”
As the effort to make this change moves forward, Randy Calcaterra there also needs to be a point of emphasis on officials calling technical fouls on players who hang on the rim after a dunk. Calcaterra said that rule should be there, but he added it is being called too much and in situations where players are trying to protect themselves and slow their momentum.
“That is a safety tool,” Calcaterra said.
Behind all of this is the hope that no player will have to suffer what his son had to suffer. Alex played out the season but did so with an injured wrist that, although was a product of the fall, was not immediately noticeable because of the injuries to his face.
“We were lucky it didn’t end his season,” Randy said. “It could have, but it certainly altered his season with the toll it took on his wrist. There was so much swelling in his nose and face for those first three days that he had no idea about his wrist. There was no focus on any other part of his body other than his face.”
Alex said it took him a while to “get back in his groove” on the court as he dealt with the physical and mental fallout from the incident as well.
“Everyone heard about it, and that gave it a little bit of respect almost,” Alex said. “When any other person had a fastbreak after that, the person on defense kind of had that in their mind too and didn’t want to be on the other end of it.”
Alex said he is 100 percent behind what his father is doing.
“This is happening more and more,” he said. “There’s not any space for it in our game — especially when it can end someone’s season or career.”
