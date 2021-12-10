MANCELONA — Dylan Cragg may not have learned his lesson from Grayling’s season opener, but he dished out some of his own Thursday.
The Grayling senior shooting guard played more of a dunking guard role in the Vikings’ 67-21 nonconference boys basketball win over Mancelona.
Cragg was undercut while attempting to dunk Tuesday in Harrison, crashing to the floor in a scary incident. He successfully rattled the rim three times Thursday.
“It was a little scary,” Cragg said of the incident Tuesday. “I just had the same mentality, just going up and finishing above the room. But it kind of goes in the back of my head, like maybe I should just lay this one up, but I’m just going all for it.”
Fellow backcourt mate Caleb Caul added a dunk against Mancelona to give him three already two games into the season for the 2-0 Vikings. That put Caul and Cragg in a tie for the team lead.
“He and I are competitive,” Caul said. “We’re gonna be really vying for who has more dunks for sure.”
Caul had a similar incident Thursday when he was fouled on a dunk attempt as a Mancelona player trailing on the play made contact with Caul’s legs that ended in a missed dunk and Caul slamming down on the floor. But he was able to pop up fairly quickly and shoot his free throws.
“I hit my head (on the floor), but just got back up,” Caul said. “It was bad to miss the free throws. ... That’s the first thing I thought I was, man, I hope this doesn’t happen every game where when someone tries to dunk, they undercut you. It was an accident, so we’re all good.”
Ethan Kucharek rebounded Caul’s second free throw miss and his putback gave Grayling a 24-9 lead early in the second quarter.
Cragg and Caul played sparingly in the second half. Cragg led the Vikings with 15 points, three assists, two steals and a block, while Caul chipped in seven points, three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.
Kucharek came off the bench to score 11, and Sparty Skillern had eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Jake Hartman added seven points, Fletcher Quinlan six, Maddox Mead and Nate Persing each scored four and Matt Pittman three. Mead led the team in rebounding with five as the Vikings were able to give extended minutes to the varsity team’s three sophomores — Mead, Kucharek and Quinlan.
“The game plan was just to come and work on what we need to work on, which was getting better defensively,” Vikings second-year coach LJ Mead said. “Rotation-wise and cleaning up some stuff. And then we’d like to try to get out and run and then in the half-court set let’s work on our stuff, and I think we took that away from tonight.”
Grayling travels Tuesday to Ogemaw. The Vikings don’t get to play at home until hosting Traverse City St. Francis next Thursday to open Lake Michigan Conference play.
With its top two players suspended, Mancelona struggled mightily on offense. Adam and Justin Ackler both sat out the game.
The Ironmen were led by Jason Naumcheff’s seven points, followed by five from Gavin Flynn and three each by Trace Miller, Rudy Randazzo and Oumar Sy. Mancelona (0-2) travels Wednesday to Central Lake to open Ski Valley Conference play, with the Ackler brothers eligible to return.
Cragg and Caul both said they’d rather be playing more in the second half, but getting more experience for the bench and younger players will pay off down the road.
“It’s nice, especially getting our bench guys in because they need experience,” Cragg said. “We’re a senior-heavy team. We have a lot of juniors and sophomores on the bench, so for them to get in for the second half and run through our stuff, it’s great.”
The only area where the Vikings struggled was at the line, where they made 12 of 20 shots as the Mancelona student section sang Christmas carols while Grayling players were at the stripe.
Cragg and Caul each said conference and district titles are both targets this season.
“Finish at the top of the conference,” Cragg said. “I know St. Francis, Charlevoix, Elk (Rapids), they’re all going to give us competition. But we’re really looking forward to conference play.”
In the contested LMC dunk race, East Jordan’s Preston Ball put up five stuffs in the Red Devils’ opener.