TRAVERSE CITY — Olivia Fiebing signed her national letter-of-intent with a Hope banner in the background and her athletic and academic letters prominently displayed.
Sports and books both play big roles for the Traverse City Central multi-sport star who committed to Hope College for two athletic teams.
Fiebing was prepared to go to the University of Michigan for academics only. Then the coronavirus arrived in the United States, shutting down the spring high school sports season. Fiebing was forced to miss her senior campaign, where she would have extended her record-breaking career.
"I always wanted to pick the school that was right for me academically," Fiebing said. "Having the time off, not playing softball, has made me realize I didn't want this to be the end.
"This would have left a sour taste in my mouth. I've always considered myself an athlete, so ending it this way was not what I wanted."
She'll try out for the volleyball team as a defensive specialist and libero, and also play softball for the Dutch.
The University of Michigan accepted Fiebing, and she also looked heavily at schools such as Michigan State and Loyola-Chicago. The University of Chicago was one of many schools recruiting her for softball.
Fiebing looked to build on her TC Central career records for home runs (23), triples (21), RBI (130), runs (159), pitching victories (47) and strikeouts (389). With a three-time Record-Eagle Dream Team pick in Fiebing and Dream Team Player of the Year Heidi Walters returning, the season was expected to be a banner one for Central.
"I don't think it hit as hard as it could because it was gradual," said Fiebing, who plans to major in political science. "A lot of people thought this would be the best year in Trojan softball history, from top to bottom."
Fiebing is graduating with a 3.97 GPA (4.23 adjusted for advanced placement courses), top five in her graduating class.
She burst into the softball scene as a freshman, smacking 13 home runs, hitting .478 and driving in 46 runs, posting wins over Traverse City West and Marquette to give the Trojans their first district championship in program history.
Fiebing followed that up with a sophomore campaign in which she drove in 50 runs with 19 extra-base hits (eight doubles, three triples, eight home runs) and a .412 average. As a junior, she hit .468 with 29 RBIs, 24 steals, nine double and three homers. She struck out over 100 batters each of the last two seasons and scored at least 46 runs in each of her three campaigns.
The three-time volleyball team captain amassed 1,172 digs the last two seasons and is attending Hope on a Presidential Scholarship.
Hope College softball coach Mary VandeHoef saw Fiebing play at several camps last winter.
"She had a great energy," Hope softball coach Mary VandeHoef said. "That's something we look for in our program. Very well-rounded athletes on both sides of the plate."
VandeHoef said it's fairly common to have one softball player on multiple teams, but she's only had one in her 10 years who went through all four years in two sports, usually choosing one or the other along the way to focus on.
"We encourage it," VandeHoef said. "If you come in and love multiple sports, Division 3 is definitely the place to do it."
Cadillac's Morgan Kanouse, a junior utility player, also plays for the Dutch softball team.
