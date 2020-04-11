2019-20 Record-Eagle hockey All-Region team
DREAM TEAM
Charlie Douglass, TC Central, Sr., F (Player of the Year) — Led all area players in goals (32) and points (62) this season, earning first-team all-state in Division 2. Third in assists (30). Put up six points in three playoff games and scored seven game-winning goals. Only 30-goal, 30-assist player in the area and led the Big North Conference in scoring with 29 points in 10 games.
Nick Aown, Petoskey, Sr., F — Led all area players in assists this season with 35, coming in just four points behind Douglass with 58. Scored 26 points in 10 Big North Conference contests, second in the league. Scored 23 goals this season. Averaged 2.42 points per game and drew second-team all-state in Division 2.
Kaleb Miller, Bay Reps, Jr., F — Third among all area players in goals with 27, he scored five in only two playoff games. Added 24 assists for a total of 51 points (tied for third among area players with Central's Will Dawson). First-team all-state selection in Division 1.
Ethan Vander Roest, TC Central, Jr., D — First-team all-Big North Conference and second-team all-state selection put up 14 goals and 19 assists in addition to his contributions inside the blue line.
Derek Hebner, Petoskey, Jr., D — Led all area defensemen in scoring with 29 goals and 50 points. Added 21 assists, second among all blueliners to the Reps' Aaron Ackerson (30). Eared first-team all-state in Division 2.
Mason West, TC West, Fr., GK — Became an instant fixture between the pipes for Traverse City West, stepping in with a 13-7-0 record, .917 save percentage and 2.13 goals-against average. Led all area goalies in saves with 477. Had a 1.41 GAA and .929 save percentage in the postseason.
Jamie Voss, Gaylord, coach — Led the Blue Devils to a 14-13 record, the program's first regional championship since 2004-05 and first postseason win since 2014-15.
SECOND TEAM
Will Dawson, TC Central, So., F — Earned honorable mention all-state as a sophomore, putting up 51 points on 20 goals and 31 assists. The point total is third among all area players and the assists are second. Scored four game-winning goals and pitched in six points in three postseason contests.
Michael Schermerhorn, TC West, So., F — Second-team all-state in Division 1 after leading West 18 goals, 26 assists and 44 points. Put up 21 points in 10 Big North games and six points in three playoff contests.
Nick Sommerfield, TC Central, Sr. F — His 24 goals this season put him fourth among all area players. Scored 46 points total, including 25 in Big North Conference action. Buried two game-winners and one short-handed goal this season.
Garrison Waugh, Bay Reps, Sr., D — The Reps' stay-at-home defenseman was one of the best defenders in the area, drawing first-team all-Northern Michigan Hockey League honors. Pitched in two goals and 15 assists.
Josh Reece, TC West, Jr., D — First-team all-Big North Conference and honorable mention all-state pick posted 8 goals and 9 assists in the regular season, adding another goal and two assists in the postseason for a 20-point season from the blueline.
Sam Gorno, Gaylord, Sr., D — Second-team all-state selection put up 16 goals and 11 assists, even while missing seven games because of injuries. Second-team all-Big North pick scored four goals and six points in three playoff games.
Judd Lawson, Bay Reps, Jr., GK — The Reps' dependable backstop posted a 13-4-1 mark with a 1.71 goals-against average that led all area netminders, as well as a .929 save percentage. Posted five shutouts this season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aaron Ackerson, Bay Reps, So., D; Grant Neuhardt, TC Central, So., GK; Carson Peters, TC Central, Fr., F; Tyler Esman, TC West, So., F; Dylan Robinson, Petoskey, Fr., F; Chris Usiondek, TC Central, Sr., F; Ian Busch, Gaylord, So., F; Ben Polomsky, Bay Reps, So., F; Gabe Kleinsorge, Gaylord, Sr., F; Ethan Decker, Petoskey, Jr., F; Drew Hardy, Bay Reps, Fr., F; Fisher Moore, Cadillac, So., F; Nate Kleinsorge, Gaylord, Jr., F; Colton Hurst, Gaylord, So., F; Erich Springstead, TC West, Jr., F; Jack Bradley, Bay Reps, Sr., F; Murphy Kehoe, TC West, Jr., F; Joe Matteucci, Bay Reps, Sr., F/D; Jake Lamm, Manistee, Jr., F; Sako Routsalainen, Manistee, Sr., F; Austin Sitz, Gaylord, Jr., GK; Bryan Farley, Cadillac, Jr., F.
