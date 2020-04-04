2019-20 Record-Eagle girls basketball All-Region team
DREAM TEAM
Molly Anderson, Cadillac, G, Sr. (Player of the Year) — First-team all-state selection in Division 2 led the Vikings to a 23-1 record, the only loss coming at Glen Lake when fellow All-Region player Makenna Bryant was injured. Averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, earning selection as Big North Conference MVP. Set Cadillac's single-season steals record with 114.
Grace Bradford, Glen Lake, G/F, So. — Do-it-all sophomore looks destined to play college basketball after averaging 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Hit at 41% from 3-point range, 50% from the field overall and 81% from the free-throw line.
Brittany Bowman, Kingsley, G, Sr. — Lake Superior State commit put up 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game in a heated race as the Northwest Conference's best player boiled down to Bradford, Bowman and Ellen Bretzke. Unanimous all-Northwest pick has been All-Region four times in basketball alone.
Carina Stewart, TC Central, G, Sr. — The leading scorer among all Traverse City teams, Stewart ran Central's offense and put averaged of 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals per contest to earn first-team all-Big North Conference and honorable mention all-state in Division 1.
Ellen Bretzke, Benzie Central, G/F, Sr. — Second-team all-state pick in Division 2 and unanimous first-team all-Northwest Conference, Bretzke was a stat monster all season. Averaged 18.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Brad Fischer, Bellaire, coach — Guided the Eagles to a 19-1 regular-season record, district championship and berth in the regional finals when play was suspended. Rotated 8-9 players in and out of games to keep fresh legs in for Bellaire's full-court press. If this team had a Sixth Player of the Year, it'd likely by Emersyn Koepke, who regularly sparked the Eagles off the bench.
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Lowe, Leland, G/F, Jr. — First-team all-state selection in Division 4 averaged 20.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks a game. Honored as second-team all-state as a sophomore, she passed 1,000 career points already as a junior. Also a top defender.
Jayden Weber, East Jordan, F, Sr. — Two-time honorable mention all-state pick in Division 3, Weber eclipsed 1,000 career points this season at Central Lake. She scored 20 or more in half her games and hit for 25 or more five times. Averaged 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and knocked down 78% from the line. Put up seven double-doubles this season, including a 22-point, 12-board effort against Charlevoix in districts.
Abby Brown, Manton, G, Sr. — Alma College-bound guard has been a force for years. She capped that off this season with a season that saw her average 15.4 points, 4.4 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. With Brown playing through the flu during the postseason, the Rangers (22-2) were still going in regionals, set to face Glen Lake, when the season abruptly ended.
Jaden Wilder, Manton, G, Sr. — Lake Superior State signee formed a dynamic duo with Brown to lead a senior-laden Rangers team at 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game, playing through an ankle injury late in the season to help the Rangers earn a regional finals berth.
Makenna Bryant, Cadillac, G, Sr. — One of the best 3-point shooters in the area, Bryant averaged 13.4 points a game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals to earn first-team all-Big North Conference honors. She and Anderson led the Vikings to a 23-1 record and regional finals entry when the season ended.
THIRD TEAM
Paige Kohler, North Bay, G, Sr. — Second-team all-state selection in Division 4 was a dynamic scorer in the talent-rich Northwest Conference. Averaged 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a whopping 7.2 steals a game for the co-op team between Suttons Bay and Northport.
Shelby Cade, Buckley, G, Jr. — Another Northwest standout, Cade put up 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.1 steals, and still only got second-team all-conference. Carries a 3.9 GPA on top of all that.
Addie Nagel, Charlevoix, G, Sr. — One of the best point guards in northern Michigan, Nagel earned first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference. Committed to Lawrence Tech and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game while shooting 52% from the field, 30% from 3-point land and 70% at the line.
Colleen McCarthy, Onekama, F, Sr. — Does a bit of everything for the Portagers, who won a district championship before falling to Bellaire in regionals. Averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.9 blocks and 2.3 steals. Led area players in blocks with 112 this season. Committed to St. Mary's College in Indiana for volleyball.
Libby Derrer, Bellaire, G, Sr. — The dynamo on an incredibly balanced Bellaire team that split up minute quite a bit and was able to frequently rest starters in the second half. Put up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Top vote-getter in Ski Valley Conference all-league voting. Eagles won the SVC with a perfect 16-0 record and were in regionals finals at 23-1.
FOURTH TEAM
Megan Gruszynski, Gaylord St. Mary, G/F, Sr. — Leading scorer for the Ski Valley runner-up Snowbirds, Gruszynski averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals. Made 64 shots from 3-point range at a 36% clip to earn first-team all-Ski Valley honors.
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix, F, Sr. — Stepped up in a big way with absence of Elise Stuck, averaging 13 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game to draw first-team all-Lake Michigan status. Shot 45% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 73% at the line. The Rayders put up a 19-5 record and were set to play Ishmeing Westwood for a regional title.
Tara Madej, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — First-team all-Ski Valley Conference selection led the Cardinals with 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, helping soften the blow of losing standout Sydney Townsend to injury. The Cards return four players who made this year's all-conference team, and should be a serious SVC contender next season.
Kam Schaub, TC St. Francis, C, Sr. — First-team all-Lake Michigan Conference center committed to play at Ave Maria University in Florida. Averaged 12.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and shot 82.2% from the free-throw line.
Reagan Thorr, Frankfort, F, Jr. — Another Northwest stalwart, Thorr averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game before tearing her ACL in the Panthers' final game. She hopes to be back in time to play volleyball next fall.
FIFTH TEAM
Margaret Stosio, Kalkaska, G, Sr. — Averaged 17 points and 4.0 steals per game, earning first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference. Finished career with 916 points, and knocked down exactly 100 3-pointers.
Jacey Somers, Bellaire, F/C, Fr. — One of the top freshmen in the area, Somers led the Eagles in scoring at 11.2 points points per game, adding 6.7 Rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 blocks to earn first-team all-Ski Valley in her first varsity season.
Finch Vanniman, Central Lake, C, Sr. — Repeat All-Region pick earned first-team all-Ski Valley honors by averaging 13.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Signed to play college basketball at Aquinas College.
Kinzie Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, G, So. — The Snowbirds' fast-paced point guard put up 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.5 steals per game for St. Mary (18-5), earning first-team all-Ski Valley Conference in the process.
Emily Grant, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, F, So. — Averaged 12.8 points per game, shooting 46% from the field and 77% from the free-throw line (made 115 trips to the line, too). Added 6.9 rebounds per game. Co-captain as a sophomore, and produced a season-high of 27 points Jan. 14 against GT Academy.
SIXTH TEAM
Shelby Scott, Elk Rapids, Sr. — Averaged 10 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game, shot shot 32% from 3-point range and 78% at the free-throw line. Elk Rapids' all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 103 for her varsity career.
Aliah Diehl, TC West, F/C, Jr. — First-team all-Big North Conference pick averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game this season for the Titans.
Mackenzie Sczymchack, Forest Area, G, Sr. — Second-team all-Ski Valley selection averaged 13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks per game.
Claudia Burley, GT Academy, F, So. — Averaged 14.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 steals as a sophomore, shooting 53% from the field.
Teegan Griffore, Mancelona, F, Sr. — Mainstay for the Ironmen averaged 12.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Almost half of her rebounds came on the offensive end (3.9 per contest).
HONORABLE MENTION
Sophie Wisniski, Onekama, So.; Aaliyah Reno, Kingsley, Sr.; Jenna Cole, Benzie Central, Sr.; Hailey Helling, Glen Lake, Jr.; Cara Franke, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis, G, Fr.; Lyndsey Kelly, Manistee, Sr.; Abby Hodge, Frankfort, Sr.; Rylee Feliczak, Manistee Catholic, Sr.; Abby Shepler, Manton, Sr.; Molly Lane, Manton, Sr.; Grace Fosmore, Glen Lake, Jr.; Jessica Robbins, Glen Lake, Jr.; Katie Decker, Bellaire, Jr.; Olivia Schaub, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.; Megan Cordes, Brethren, Sr.; Tiara Schocko, Kalkaska, Jr.; Andrea Taghon, Benzie Central, Sr.; Megan Cordes, Brethren, Sr.; Emma Gustafson, TC West, Sr.; Emma Lemerand, Charlevoix, Sr.; Abbey Cunningham, Charlevoix, Sr.; Lizzy Petrosky, Charlevoix, Sr.; Sydney Mann, Petoskey, Jr.; Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey, Fr.; Riley Farmer, TC Central, Sr.; Emersyn Koepke, Bellaire, Jr.; Morgan Olds, Alba, Sr.; Isabel Duba, Grayling, Sr.; Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.; Madison Wilcox, Mancelona, Jr.; Sara Thompson, Manistee, Sr.; Grace Kidd, Manistee Catholic, 8th grade; Savanna Gapinski, Gaylord, Sr.; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick, Boyne City; Katelyn Gabos, Boyne City; Jordan Burnham, TC Central, Sr.; McKenzie Essenberg, Ellsworth, Sr.; Alexis Danforth, Ellsworth, Jr.; Katelynn Dix, GT Academy, Jr.; Maddie Bies, Kingsley, Sr.; Avery Stadt, Boyne City, Sr.; Colleen Hegewald, TC St. Francis, So.; Madi Drabik, Cadillac, Jr.; Makayla Knight, Cadillac, Sr.; Ellie Pollion, Petoskey, So.; Sadie Zann, TC Central, Sr.; Makada Hisem, TC West, Sr.; Megan Lautner, TC West, So.
