KINGSLEY — A coaching change didn't change Masen Martell's mind.
The Kingsley standout midfielder committed to Olivet College even after the Comets parted ways with Dan Montanye, who recruited Martell.
Montanye departed after four straight losing seasons and only five Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victories. Doug Carter took over as head coach, with Ross Anderson joining the staff as an assistant after three years as head coach at Davenport.
"He fit in straight away," Anderson said. "I think physically, he can come in and play college soccer right away."
Martell narrowed down his options to schools that matched up with his desire to major in forensic science. Then he attended an ID camp at Olivet last summer.
The next day, Montanye messaged to say he wanted Martell to join the team.
"I really liked the campus and that they have smaller classes," said Martell, who had a 3.435 grade-point average at Kingsley. "I like having one-on-one interactions with the professors. It's a way I learn better.
"Being able to play soccer is just a bonus."
The two-time all-Greater Northwest Conference selection started playing soccer as a freshman, switching over from hockey.
"It was pretty easy to transition," Martell said. "They're pretty similar with passing and movement on the field and rink.”
The 6-foot, 145-pound Stags captain looks to play outside midfielder with the Comets after scoring five goals and adding three assists for Kingsley. He scored almost half of the Stags goals last season.
Gaylord's Regan Distel joins the same Olivet recruiting class and Lake Leelanau residents Charles and Kjeil Dickinson are already on the roster. The Comets have also recruited Traverse City West junior defender Finn Durbin.
