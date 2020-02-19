PETOSKEY — The Northmen would not allow a late call take away their lead.
Petoskey played the last 4 minutes, 43 seconds of a Big North Conference hockey matchup with Gaylord a man down and still managed to hang onto an early lead for a 4-3 win.
Northmen freshman Dylan Robinson scored the first goal of the night with 10:39 on the clock in the opening period off passes from Christopher Kavanaugh and Nick Aown.
The Northmen managed to hold onto that lead for the rest of the period, then Robinson scored his second less than three minutes into the middle period to go up 2-0.
“It completely tipped the ice in our favor,” Petoskey coach Robert Higgins said. “Dylan is a very smart player, and as he’s continued to play throughout the season is gaining more confidence. It’s definitely apparent with his game.”
Gaylord’s Colton Hurst netted a goal three minutes after Robinson’s second. Gabe Kleinsorge had the assist.
Aown scored the third goal for Petoskey and the Northmen returned to its two goal advantage for the second intermission.
Gaylord’s Connor Bradfield garnered a major penalty with a boarding call 9:08 into the third period, then Kleinsorge went to the box for a hooking call one minute into the penalty kill. The Northmen took the ice with a 5-on-3 advantage and scored their fourth goal after 55 seconds on the power play.
A three-goal deficit with wasn’t enough to make the Blue Devils quit.
Gaylord’s Ian Busch scored an unassisted shorthanded goal to trail by two.
Just before the end of the first major, Rayce Szalkowski of Petoskey got called for boarding with less than five minutes to go in the game. After 30 seconds of four-on-four hockey, Gaylord would play the rest of the game a man up.
Vaughn Voss got Gaylord the goal it needed with 2:30 to go, then coach Jamie Voss took a timeout.
“Had they pulled their goalie we had a set plan because we knew (it was) free icing, basically, with an empty net,” Higgins said.
Coming out of the timeout the Blue Devils elected to not pull their goalie, then Petoskey held control of the puck in their own zone. Gaylord had a shot on goal and a faceoff in the Northmen’s zone, but their chances were limited.
The clock wound down as the Blue Devils tried to find a shot with seconds to go in the game but the final buzzer sounded first and Petoskey held on for the win.
“We were basically just trying to possess and pressure what we noticed earlier on in the game when we were on a penalty kill,” Higgins said. “When we were being a little more aggressive than we usually were on the PK, they made poor decisions with the puck. They turned it over or just kind of threw it away.”
William Parker earned the win between the pipes for Petoskey with 17 saves. Gaylord goalie Austin Sitz finished blocking 41 saves with 14 in the third period to keep the Blue Devils in the game.
“We didn’t deserve to win,” Gaylord coach Jamie Voss said. “Even if we would have got the score tied at the end, it would have been a great victory if we could have sent it into overtime. But at the same time, we were outplayed.
“They probably could have scored a couple more goals, but truthfully our goaltender had a good night. I know the score might not reflect it, but he played well. (Sitz) made some huge saves. He kept this game from getting out of hand.”
Petoskey (8-16, 4-9 Big North) hosts Big Rapids, Saturday. Gaylord (12-11, 3-7) hosts Negaunee, Friday.
