TRAVERSE CITY — Finn Durbin is used to pulling double duty for Traverse City West soccer.
The senior defender also plays kicker on the football team but that is not where his versatility stops.
Rivalry week with Traverse City Central holds a little extra weight for the two-sport athlete, so he started it off by leading the Titans to a 4-0 victory over the Trojans Tuesday at Keystone Soccer Complex.
Durbin came to the first battle of the week ready for war and netted a missile from 21-yards only 1 minute, 45 seconds into the contest. He retreated back to his defender position the rest of the match to help limit the Trojans to two shots on goal over 80 minutes.
“Finn is an organizer,” Titans head coach Matt Griesinger said. “We are pretty adaptive moving between four in the back and three in the back, it’s not something I have to shout out to them. Finn is a smart player and kind of the general out there who moves people around.”
The Titans’ forwards followed Durbin’s lead and applied the pressure to the Trojans early. Central was sent scrambling to stop the Titans attack but Josh Hirschenberger was able to weave a pass to the foot of Kaden Ales three minutes after Durbin’s goal to make it 2-0.
Durbin recognized the distinct advantage the Titans had in the first half with 25 mph wind gusts pushing at their backs that pushed his team to attack. Senior Gavin Michael, along with the rotating James Vandermolen and Hirschenberger, were fed deep passes by Durbin after the Trojans kicks were stopped from the wind or snagged before they entered the box. That limited Central’s counters and set up multiple offensive opportunities in rapid succession.
“We’ve played together for a very long time,” Michael said. “We can all shift into those positions that we don’t usually play and still perform.”
The Titans rang three consecutive shots off of the crossbar with the wind at their backs in the first half before Colin Blackport found the back of the net when Vandermolen assisted him for the 3-0 lead with 20 minutes to play in the first half.
“We were able to press them, I was able to get some guys to cause turnovers,” Griesinger said. ”We have really been working on being pests and being guys who are annoying on the field for taking the ball away.
“I like our nature of refusing to let people play their game. When teams are able to knock some through we focus on our shape and get back to it.”
TC Central head coach Mark Fiegel said his team was “outmatched” most of the evening, finding little success in the stifling backline of the Titans defense. When the teams switched ends and the Titans had to face the wind, they switched to a three-man back line to keep the rotating attack flowing and keep the Trojans from getting the ball deep in their zone — eliminating the Trojans best offensive weapon in Everest Noyes.
“They could have played the big ball over the top and they tried to,” Durbin said. “They came at us with speed, so we did a really good job to hold our line and and hold them to minimal shots on goal.
“We switched to that three back so we could still get that attack going, and with our three defenders we did a really good job holding them in their side the whole half.”
Micheal, a four-year varsity student athlete, wrapped up the scoring with a spinning volley from Ales that got past Colton Warren on the right side to make it 4-0.
The loss marks the first for the Trojans who started 5-0 before tying TC Christian and Midland Dow to go 1-1-2 in their last four games. Warren tallied eight saves for the Trojans including a huge save on a free kick from Blackport after Michael was tripped on a breakaway in the second half.
The Titans defense and keeper Blade Kalbfleisch have posted three straight shutouts to move to 7-1-1 on the season.
Both teams return to Big North Conference action on Thursday when TCC travels to Petoskey and TCW hosts Gaylord.
