EAST LANSING — Nick Hahnenberg was able to watch his alma mater for the first time this season Thursday.
He had a pretty good excuse to miss Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s previous five postseason games, however.
Hahnenberg’s son Isaac is a 6-foot-6 forward for Williamston, which also advanced to the boys basketball Final Four this week at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.
“I’ve been wanting to watch their playoff run,” Hahnenberg said. “But Isaac played every night at the same time. I was so glad to be able to see this one.”
Lake Leelanau St. Mary eventually lost 62-56 to Ewen-Trout Creek, erasing a 17-point deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
“They were down 17 at one point,” Hahnenberg said. “So much heart. They never gave up. It was a privilege to watch. ... They represented the community with pride.”
Hahnenberg was a high school teammate of Mike Schaub, whose sons August and Jerry played for St. Mary this year. He also played against St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski, who played for Suttons Bay.
“Just watching my friends’ kids out there was awesome,” Hahnenberg said. “It takes you back. All the feelings come alive.”
Isaac Hahnenberg and No. 1-ranked Williamston (25-0) play No. 9 Freeland (25-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. No. 2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central (24-1) and No. 4 Ferndale (21-3) meet in the other semifinal.
The elder Hahnenberg, a 1996 St. Mary grad and the school’s leading career basketball scorer, teaches at Pinckney. He played baseball collegiately at Dayton, and his parents still live in Lake Leelanau on the family farm.
Isaac started the first 16 games for Williamston and now serves as the team’s sixth man. He’s the second oldest of five, with Joseph Hahnenberg currently playing at Ave Maria University in Florida.
“They have very high expectations,” Nick Hahnenberg said. “They work so hard and play solid defense. They’ve been fun to watch.”
The Hornets have three starters with Division 1 offers — 6-foot-10 center Max Burton (Western Michigan commit), 6-4 guard Jay Wallace (Toledo commit) and 6-0 guard Mason Docks, who has offers from Toledo, Cleveland State and many others, but hasn’t committed as of yet.
