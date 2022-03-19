MAPLE CITY — To burn or not to burn? That is the question.
Well, that is the question facing several members of the Glen Lake varsity girls basketball team when it comes to the Lakers’ good-luck charm and pseudo-mascot, Dora.
The fate of Dora — a brunette Barbie doll in a red-orange sundress with a yellow ribbon in her hair — has yet to be decided after the Lakers fell to No. 1-ranked Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 57-44, in the Division 3 state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center on Thursday.
Some want to pass her down to next year’s Laker squad to keep the good luck marching on.
Others? Well, some others would prefer to douse the plastic toy in lighter fluid and set her aflame.
Then there are those who would prefer to just dismember Dora and hold onto an arm or leg or — if they’re lucky — the head as a precious keepsake.
Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford is taking a hands-off approach to the matter and trying not to worry if Dora will be left with her hands on.
On the bus ride home from East Lansing, Bradford heard some of the conversations about what will or will not be done to Dora.
“I was like, ‘Is this something I even want to be associated with?’” he joked. “I don’t know what’s going to be the plan when they get together or if they’re going to pass her down.”
Glen Lake senior Grace Bradford, who is Jason’s daughter and one of the Lakers’ top players, said no decision has been made but the options remain up in the air.
“She’s definitely made memories for us,” Grace said of Dora. “It was our tradition to always have her with us, and I guess she kind of brought us all together as a team. She was our little mascot.”
When asked about condemning Dora to death by immolation and live-streaming the catharsis on social media, Grace passed the buck to teammate and fellow senior Jessica Robbins.
“That was Jessica. She was the one saying that,” Grace said. “I don’t know if she was kidding or not, but we’ll have to see.”
Robbins had a fairly matter-of-fact response when confronted with Grace’s response.
“Grace is lying,” Robbins said, laughing. “We literally planned that. We’re going to burn her.”
Robbins said there are a few different plans. One would have each of the seniors take a limb, but Robbins said Grace’s younger sister, Maddie, who is also on the team, wants Dora to remain intact and be passed down.
Robbins just wants to see the Dora burn.
“Why? I don’t know,” Robbins said. “Just because. She didn’t give us the good luck she was supposed to that last game. We’re mad at her.”
Robbins said Dora’s fate might have to come down to a team vote.
“I think a lot of people want to burn it,” Robbins said, “including Grace.”
Robbins did admit, however, that burning Dora would be difficult. Bittersweet, even.
“That’s why I want to take a limb,” she said. “That way, she’ll always be with me.”
The Barbie doll tradition has been going on even before Grace and Jessica got to high school. This Dora is not the first Barbie doll to serve as the Lakers’ good-luck pal. The current Laker team lost the previous Barbie and replaced her this year with a new doll, naming her after the Nickelodeon Jr. icon Dora the Explorer.
“It’s a team-bonding thing,” Jason said. “They have fun with it, post pictures. Could they pick something different for a symbol? Maybe, but it’s their thing, and it’s all in good taste.”
Dora served as motivation for the Lakers to win. Because if they lost at any point throughout the season, a piece of Dora had to be sacrificed.
“Yeah, we’d have to rip something off,” Grace said.
Fortunately for Dora, the Lakers ran through the regular season with a perfect 20-0 record and were 5-0 through the postseason until Thursday’s season-ending loss. But now, a heavy price could be paid.
That price will be up to the ones who laced up their shoes and took to the court 26 times for Glen Lake. Whether it is tearing Dora limb from limb, lighting her on fire or keeping her intact and passing her down to the next Laker generation, Robbins said she is happy just have had the chance to call her teammates family throughout these last four years.
“I feel that a lot with this team. We’re always there for each other. Everybody is just family,” Robbins said. “The chemistry we have, I don’t think that’s seen on a lot of basketball teams.”
