LANSING — Two seniors, two home runs, turning that yellow two into a one.
Abby Radulski and Alexis Kozlowski — the only two seniors on a Gaylord team loaded with youth — showed what experience does, hitting solo home runs in back-to-back innings to propel Gaylord to the Division 2 softball state championship game.
The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils trailed 1-0 before the blasts, both to left centerfield, clearing the fence that's about 210 feet down the power alleys to beat Dearborn Divine Child 2-1 in Thursday's Division 2 softball state semifinal at Secchia Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University.
Gaylord hit a pair of solo home runs to beat Dearborn Divine Child 2-1 in the Division 2 softball state semifinals at MSU. Here's 32 photos from the Blue Devils' historic victory.https://t.co/YJAZVMTyb0 pic.twitter.com/g8fMLEsWpp— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 15, 2023
Gaylord faces Vicksburg (42-3-1) in Saturday's D2 state championship game at 10 a.m., back at Secchia Stadium.
It's the third home run this season for Radulski, who missed 15 games with an ankle injury and returned to action for one at-bat May 16 on senior night and full duty a couple of weeks later.
"When I came in this morning, I heard that I was going to be in the lineup and I was excited," Radulski said. "I worked for it in the cage and saw my opportunity and looked for that down low ball and got it."
Jayden Jones yelled "I called it!" when greeting Radulski in the dugout after the home run.
"Before I came out there, she was like, 'Man, this will be a great opportunity for you,'" Radulski said. "I was like, 'Yeah, you're right.' I was talking to my teammates about what pitches were coming, and I sought out that one and got it."
Radulski wasn't sure the ball would clear the fence at first.
"I saw it was high, and that always scares me because mine are usually line shots," Radulski said. "But I saw it was high, rounded the corner at first and I knew it was gone."
Radulski didn't get to wear Gaylord's home run chain decor for too long, as Kozlowski went deep the very next inning.
"She comes in the game after not playing, and she hits an absolute tank," Kozlowski said. "And she comes to the circle and pitches a great few innings. I'm just really proud of her."
Her third-inning blast tied the game 1-1, with Kozlowski giving the Devils a 2-1 lead a frame later, hitting the fourth inning's first pitch over the wall.
"I took a deep breath," Kozlowski said. "I had to zone out everything in the stands, and I just focused on that one pitch."
The high fastball down the middle was just where she wanted it, and Kozlowski deposited the ball past the wall in left center.
Now for the number part.
Gaylord assistant coach Greg Jones ripped off the Post-It Note from a board in the dugout, revealing "1" underneath. The Blue Devils started the postseason with seven yellow sticky notes on the board, each with a number signifying a win needed for a state championship.
"Down to one," Gaylord head coach Tony Vaden said. "Vicksburg is a great team. Divine Child is a great team."
Coach Jones hurt his right calf in the process as he held the yellow piece of paper aloft, but says he'll be good to go as the third-base coach for Saturday's state championship contest.
"We're going to see what the trainer says," Vaden said. "Maybe we'll put a wheel on it or something. But I hope he's OK."
Jones said he heard a pop and thinks he tore a calf muscle, but not his Achilles.
Avery Parker tossed the first three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Radulski earned the victory, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless ball before Aubrey Jones came in to close the door with 1.1 hitless innings with three strikeouts, including striking out Savina Olada for the game's final out.
Kozlowski's homer gave Gaylord 71 this season, which will set the new MHSAA round-trippers record.
The homer was Kozlowski's 13th this season, as she and Aubrey Jones have combined for eight by themselves in a half dozen games into the postseason.
Divine Child (28-8) led 1-0 after Allison Surella singled in Avery Schellenberger in the second inning.
Vicksburg beat Richmond (30-10) 4-2 in the other semifinal. Gaylord defeated Richmond 7-0 earlier this season.
The only losses sustained by Gaylord (32-2) this season are to Division 1 No. 1-ranked Macomb Dakota (2-1 on April 23) and Division 1 No. 5 Hartland (4-2 on May 17). The Blue Devils also beat Hartland 9-1 as part of that same doubleheader.
Gaylord took care of business against numerous other ranked teams, beating D2 No. 2 Escanaba twice (9-0 and then 13-1 in districts), D1 No. 8 Walled Lake Northern (10-0), D2 honorable mention and quarterfinalist Richmond (7-0), D3 No. 1 Evart (swept doubleheader 11-0 and 4-1), D1 No. 6 Grand Blanc (3-2 and 10-4 just before districts), D1 HM Anchor Bay (10-0), D1 HM Holt (5-3), as well as Divine Child (7-4 May 20).
The D2 playoffs brought wins over Escanaba, No. 10 Big Rapids (7-3), No. 8 Hudsonville Unity (4-1) and HM Freeland (4-2).
