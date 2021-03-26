TRAVERSE CITY — Isaac Graham drilled a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to lift Petoskey past Traverse City Central 53-52.
The Northmen (14-2) only suffered losses to Central this season, dropping both Big North Conference matchups.
Two of Petoskey's top players, JJ Marshall and Ben Wagar, fouled out, leaving Graham to step up and play hero.
Marshall paced the Northmen with 14 points, Dylan Aldridge added 10 and Brady Ewing seven.
Carson Bourdo led TC Central with 25 points, Anthony Ribel 16, Josh Burnham five, Kadyn Warner four and Carson Briggs two.
"That Bourdo kid, that kid's a competitor," Petoskey head coach John Flynn said. "He played out of his mind. They battled. It was not easy."
Petoskey head to Marquette (11-3) for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. district championship. The two were supposed to play earlier this season, but that contest was canceled by Marquette, which beat Petoskey in the opening round of districts last season.
Division 1 at Geographic
Marquette 57
TC West 48
Marquette (11-3): Lincoln Sager 16 points; Kam Karp 5 points.
TC West (6-6): Jon O'Connor 12 points; Luke Robertson 10 points; Patrick O'Connor 7 points; Josh Hirschenberger 7 points; Mel Frechette 6 points.
UP NEXT: Marquette hosts Petoskey, Saturday.
Division 2 at Boyne City
Boyne City 56
Cheboygan 44
Boyne City (9-7): Aidan Brehm 19 points, 5, assists, 4 rebounds, 6 steals; Jack Neer 10 points, 2 assists, 4 steals; Scotty Haley 6 rebounds, 7 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 9 points, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts the district final vs. Kingsley at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Division 2 at Boyne City
Kingsley 57
Grayling 56
Evan Douglass played late-game hero again, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Kingsley to a 57-56 victory over Grayling.
Kingsley (10-5): Beau LaTulip 13 points; Gage Hessem 11 points; Douglass 8 points.
Grayling (4-12): Dylan Cragg 20 points; Nate Persing 13 points; Eliot Boik 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags face Boyne City in the district final Saturday at 7 p.m.
Division 2 at Cadillac
Cadillac 58
Big Rapids 38
Cadillac (10-6): Cole Jenema 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists; Evan Borr 14 points; Brady McLaurin 12 points; Jayden Montague 9 points.
Big Rapids (16-2): EJ Lee 20 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings play Ludington in the 7 p.m. Saturday finals. The Cardinals beat Benzie Central 49-45 to get to the finals.
Division 2 at Cadillac
Cadillac 58
Big Rapids 38
Benzie Central (10-9): Nate Childers 16 points; Quinn Zickert 11 points; Seth Wilkinson 9 points; Jaxon Childers 6 points.
Division 3 At Houghton Lake
McBain 63
Roscommon 43
McBain (12-0): Connor Murphy 18 points, hit four 3-pointers; Kaiden McGillis 13 points; Grayson Verberkmoes 12 points; Daniel Rodenbaugh 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers play Lake City in Saturday's noon final at Houghton Lake.
Division 3 At Houghton Lake
Lake City 60
Manton 54
Lake City's senior class punched the school's first ticket to the district finals since 2010 and beat Manton for the first time in four years, 60-54.
Manton (8-2): Kaleb Moore 32 points (17 in fourth quarter), 3 steals; Johnathen Traxler 9 points; Lucas McKernan 7 points, 7 rebounds.
Lake City (5-5): Andrew Vandertuig 17 points, 9 rebounds; Gavin Bisballe 15 points, 6 rebounds; Ellian Schichtel 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists; Grayson Elmquist 9 points; Hunter Bisballe 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans play McBain at Houghton Lake at noon Saturday.
Division 3 at St. Ignace
Joburg-Lewiston 64
St. Ignace 63
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-4): Preston Marlatt 16 points; Carlos Gascho 14 points; Jordan Crane 11 points; Sheldon Huff 10 points; Jason Richter 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host the district final Saturday at 1 p.m. against Charlevoix.
Division 3 at St. Ignace
Charlevoix 72
East Jordan 36
Charlevoix (15-1): Jacob Mueller scored his 1,000th career point in the victory, career-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; Evan Solomon 25 points; Caleb 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Ethan Putman 6 assists.
East Jordan (6-11): Ethan Antaya 15 points; JJ Weber 9 points; Preston Malpass 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders play in Saturday 1 p.m. district final at Joburg.
Division 4 at Mason County Eastern
McBain NMC 65
Marion 36
McBain NMC (11-2): Blake Dezeeuw 25 points; Trevin Winkle 16 points, 9 rebs, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Baldwin in district finals Saturday at 6 p.m.
Division 4 at Onekama
Brethren 54
Onekama 47
Brethren (9-4): Anthony Beccaria 24 points; Skylar Wojciechowski 18 points; Kenny King 9 points.
Onekama (0-14): Nate Corey 13 points, 4 rebounds; John Burtch 12 points; Ben Falk 5 assists, 7 points, 12 rebounds; Laketon Cardoes 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Brethren faces Frankfort in the district finals Saturday at 7 p.m.
Division 4 at Onekama
Frankfort 69
Buckley 30
Frankfort (13-5): Jack Stefanski 22 points; Blake Miller 17 points.
Buckley (7-12): Kyle Kaczanowski 17 points, 11 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers take on Brethren in Saturday's 7 p.m. final.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Ellsworth 62
Alba 36
Ellsworth (14-1): Jaeger Griswold 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists, 4 blocks; Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Kelan Pletcher 13 points, 3 assists, 5 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 7 points, 4 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 5 points, 4 assists, 4 steals.
Alba (4-11): Chris Grody 13 points; Dylan Acevedo 11 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth takes on Gaylord St. Mary in the first finals at Bellaire, 6 p.m.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Gaylord St. Mary 53
Bellaire 25
Gaylord St. Mary (12-5): Conrad Korte 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 block, 4 assists, dunk; Dom Keister 13 points; Brody Jeffers 13 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.
Bellaire (2-13): Brayden Dawson 10 points; Cole Robinson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds play Ellsworth in at 6 p.m. Saturday district final at Bellaire.
Division 4 at Geographic
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 61
Suttons Bay 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-5): Dylan Barnowski 23 points, 6 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 15 points, 9 rebounds; August Schaub 11 points, 5 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 13 points; Sean Wilson 8 points; Jake Murphy 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles visit Leland to take on the Comets for the district title Saturday at 7 p.m.