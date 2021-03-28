BELLAIRE — Questions about Ellsworth's boys basketball team got answers Saturday.
After sweeping through the Northern Lakes Conference untouched, the Lancers still had something to prove in the Division 4 district final Saturday against Gaylord St. Mary in Bellaire.
The Lancers took home the district title in comeback fashion, rallying from a halftime deficit to beat the Snowbirds 57-49. The win gives Ellsworth its first district title since 2009.
Gaylord St. Mary took a 32-25 lead into halftime, but Ellsworth outscored the Snowbirds 17-9 in the third to take a one-point lead into the fourth.
Ellsworth made eight free throws in the final stanza to keep the Snowbirds at a distance and had balanced contributions from around the floor.
Jaeger Griswold and Brayden Steenwyk each netted 15 points, while Jacob Jenuwine, Jamal Cebulski and Kelan Pletcher each scored eight for the Lancers. Steenwyk added 10 rebounds and Griswold six.
Brody Jeffers and Dom Keister led the Snowbirds with 15 points each, followed by Conrad Korte with 13.
The Lancers (15-1) face Lake Leelanau St. Mary in Buckley at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MORE BOYS DISTRICTS
Charlevoix 58
Joburg-Lewiston 49
Charlevoix (16-1): Evan Solomon 25 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix will face Oscoda at Johannesburg-Lewiston, Wednesday
Marquette 69
Petoskey 65
Petoskey: Ben Wagar 22 points; Dylan Aldridge 17 points.
Marquette: Kam Karp 25 points.
McBain 61
Lake City 46
Lake City: Hunter Bisballe 15 points; Gavin Bisballe 10 points; Ellian Schichtel 8 points; Oakley Barger 7 points.
McBain: No stats reported.
Lake Leelanau SM 48
Leland 43
Eagles overcome nine-point halftime deficit to take district title
Leland: Gavin Miller 31 points, 16 rebounds.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Shawn Bramer 20 points; Dylan Barnowski 21 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. Ellsworth at Buckley, Wednesday.
Boyne City 57
Kingsley 37
Boyne City scored 25 points in the fourth quarters to run away from Kingsley
Boyne City: Jack Neer 15 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; Aidan Brehm 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Aaron Bess 9 points; Mason Wilcox 7 points; Alex Calcaterra 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Scott Haley 5 points.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts Escanaba in the regional semifinal, Tuesday at 7.
Ludington 37
Cadillac 35
Cadillac (10-7): Cole Jenema 23 points, 9 rebounds; Evan Borr 5 points, 4 rebounds.
McBain NMC 49
Baldwin 42
McBain Northern Michigan Christian claimed its first district title since 2012 with a 49-42 win over Baldwin.
McBain NMC: Trevin Winkle 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Blake Dezeeuw 16 points, 3 assists.