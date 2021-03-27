MESICK — When your streak is over, what do you do? Start a new one.
Frankfort had its run of seven consecutive Division 4 girls basketball district championships end last year. Friday’s 55-30 win over district host Mesick starts the clock back at one, but it’s going in the right direction.
“Reagan (Thorr) stepped up so big,” Panthers head coach Tim Reznich said. “We got everything we wanted. The girls were so excited, they were missing some open layups. But we were getting them.”
The game remained scoreless four minutes in, but Frankfort dusted off the offense and owned a 27-12 halftime lead and 36-13 after three.
Thorr led the Panthers (12-4) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Freshmen Grace Wolfe and Kylie Harris chipped in 11 and seven, respectively, while Tara Townsend added seven.
Frankfort started the season 2-3, but bounced back in a nice way. The Panthers play in regionals at TC Central.
Three players led Mesick (7-7) with six points each. Kaylee O’Neill put up a half dozen points along with five assists, while Grace Hawk pitched in six points and three steals and Mattie Akom scored a half dozen. Lexi Abraham added five points, and Jillian Hillier and Kelsey Quiggin each grabbed seven rebounds.
Division 1 at Petoskey
Petoskey 36
TC West 21
Petoskey won its first girls basketball district crown since 2012 with a 32-21 home win over Traverse City West.
“To hold TC West to 21 is just crazy,” Northmen coach Bryan Shaw said. “The whole team played well defensively.”
Petoskey (11-3): Kenzie Bromley 10 points; Caroline Guy 9 points; Grayson Guy 6 points; Gabriella Guy 6 points.
TC West (9-4): Aliah Diehl 11 points; Megan Lautner 5 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey moves on to face Midland Dow (19-0) Monday at Houghton Lake in regionals.
Division 2 at Kingsley
Ludington 50
Cadillac 46
Cadillac (12-2): Molly Anderson 21 points; Olivia Meyer 11 points; Macy Brown 9 points.
Division 3 at Joburg
St. Ignace 53
Joburg-Lewiston 37
Johannesburg came into the game with only six players and finished the contest with three players on the court as attrition wore down the Cardinals as much as St. Ignace in a 53-37 setback.
St. Ignace (13-4): Hallie Marshall 20 points; Ally Schultz 18 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (11-2): Kennedy Johnson 11 points; Tara Madej 10 points; Sydney Townsend 6 points; Jayden Marlatt 6 points; Sophie Townsend 4 points.
Division 4 at McBain
McBain 48
Houghton Lake 38
McBain won its first district title since the 2015-16 season with a 10-point win over Houghton Lake.
McBain (14-0): Emma Schierbeek 21 points; Emma Boonstra 9 points; Olyvia Nederhood 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers play regional host Glen Lake at 7:15 p.m. Monday. “I know they are good and big,” third-year Ramblers coach Drew Bronkema said of the Lakers.
Division 4 at McBain NMC
McBain NMC 51
Mason Co. Eastern 21
McBain NMC (11-3): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Frankfort in a 5:30 p.m. regional game Monday at TC Central.